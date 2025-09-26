Dubai, UAE — In a groundbreaking first, Invited as an icon of Italian excellence abroad Italian luxury real estate broker Christian Marzullo, based in Dubai with Provident Real Estate, was invited as a guest speaker at the prestigious conference “Made in Italy 2030: Professionals and Enterprises for a New Global Positioning” at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome.

and recognized as an ambassador of Made in Italy in the Emirates, Marzullo delivered an inspiring message on how Dubai's real estate market is not only a hub for global investors but also a powerful platform for economic diplomacy and cross-border collaboration between Italy and the UAE.

Promoted by MP Cristina Almici, the event brought together top Italian entrepreneurs, professionals, and institutions to explore how Italian talent and innovation can strengthen its global footprint. Marzullo highlighted how Dubai has become a strategic bridge for Italy — creating opportunities in business, culture, and investment that extend far beyond property transactions.

During his speech, Marzullo unveiled his upcoming autobiographical and motivational book, “AVE – Aspire. Value. Endure.” The book chronicles his journey from Sicily to Dubai, culminating with this historic moment in Parliament. Through themes of resilience, ambition, and the enduring values of Made in Italy, Marzullo aims to inspire readers to build their own global success stories.

“From Sicily to Dubai, and now to the Italian Parliament, I wanted to show the world that Dubai’s real estate market can inspire new international synergies,” said Marzullo. “This milestone proves that Made in Italy and Dubai share the same language: vision, ambition, and global appeal.”

This landmark occasion marks the first-ever parliamentary recognition of Dubai’s real estate sector, a symbolic nod to its growing influence as a global hub for investment and innovation. The conference was streamed live on the official WebTV of the Italian Parliament, amplifying the conversation around Italy–UAE collaboration on the international stage.

