Under the theme "AI-backed Digital transformation”

CEO of IT ZAIN: The anticipated expenditure in the technology sector is projected to surpass $34.5 billion in the Kingdom by 2024.

“IT ZAIN”, a leading digital service provider, announced its inaugural participation in the upcoming third edition of the LEAP conference scheduled to take place from 4th to 7th March in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, at the Riyadh International Exhibition and Convention Center (RICEC). This event is organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones. During the Conference, “IT ZAIN”will showcase its cutting-edge software products powered by artificial intelligence.

IT ZAIN’s inaugural participation in this global technology event, under the theme "AI-backed Digital transformation,” will demonstrate the impact of its innovative solutions and highlight their role in driving the steady digital transformation process witnessed in Saudi Arabia. IT ZAIN will exchange knowledge and experiences to establishing new standards for service quality and reliability by leveraging applications of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Eng. Ahmed Omar, CEO of “IT ZAIN”, expressed his delight in participating for the first time in the International LEAP 2024 Tech Conference. This conference serves as a strategic platform for the company to showcase its cutting-edge solutions to both institutional and corporate clients across various sectors. The event draws over 172,000 visitors from more than 180 countries, along with 1,000 experts, specialists, decision-makers, and thought leaders. As a result, it stands as a leading global event for staying updated on the latest technology trends and shaping the digital future.

Omar explained that “IT ZAIN” aims to showcase its latest cutting-edge software solutions, keeping up with the rapid development of the Saudi Arabia’s market. The goal is to provide a simplified solution that connects various sectors and institutions with the AI-powered zakat and income system. This solution serves multiple categories, including B2B and B2C, and specifically targets companies, organizations, and factories in need of e-invoicing to integrate it with the Zakat and Income Tax system managed by the Zakat and Tax Authority. This system offers efficient work mechanisms and a direct link to zakat and income in both stages.

“IT ZAIN” previews the workflow automation software designed specifically to enhance electronic communication and collaboration among different departments, eliminating the need for paper-based processes. This software is designed to cater to the needs of large companies seeking digital transformation and staying up-to-date with advanced technology. By converting manual workflow steps into automated ones, “IT ZAIN” demonstrates its commitment to providing top-notch services that align with the highest standards of quality and efficiency to meet the aspirations of partners. These efforts are in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Digital Transformation Program.

The CEO of “IT ZAIN” highlighted that the company plans for substantial expansion in the Saudi market during the upcoming period. This expansion includes collaboration with private companies, factories, government sectors, and institutions. “IT ZAIN” also aims to provide AI-powered digital and technological solutions. The CEO emphasized that the Saudi market is one of the most significant markets in the region with regard to information and communications technology products and services. According to recent international reports, the anticipated expenditure in this sector is projected to surpass $34.5 billion in the Kingdom by 2024.