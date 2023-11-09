Istituto Marangoni Dubai, Milan’s prestigious export of fashion and design education, has officially announced its participation in Downtown Design 2023, set to take place at Dubai Design District (d3) from 7 to 12 November. The Institute’s showcase "MIRAGE EXPANSION", delivered in collaboration with Mirage, promises a celebration of creative expression, collaboration and innovation at the region’s leading design fair.

"MIRAGE EXPANSION" brings eight captivating design projects to Downtown Design, crafted by Prisma Project, a collective of talented alumni from Istituto Marangoni Milano Design, including Yuetong Shi, a Chinese visual designer and art director who currently works as a Tutor and Course Leaser in Visual design at Istituto Marangoni Dubai. Under the guidance of renowned architect Giulio Cappellini, 'MIRAGE EXPANSION' follows the Institute's commitment to fostering innovation and creativity in the design industry. From furnishings to accessories, the assorted projects offer a stunning fusion of Mirage porcelain stoneware with other premium materials, creating a striking blend of art and functionality.

Roberto La Iacona, Istituto Marangoni Dubai institution Director, commented: “We are excited to connect with the region’s design community at Downtown Design 2023 to engage in important dialogue and inspire the next generation of creative leaders, who are bound to shape the industry in the Middle East and beyond. Our school is a true design hub, where young talents can freely experiment and test innovative projects. Through the ‘MIRAGE EXPANSION’ showcase, we want to demonstrate the power of diverse cultural influences and design collaboration.”

First established by Sergio Nava, Director of Education at Istituto Marangoni Milano Design, Prisma Projects has garnered international acclaim for their outstanding contributions to the industry. With support from Istituto Marangoni in their post-graduate careers, the alumni group regularly collaborates with some of the most prestigious names in Italian design.

Beyond the showcase, Istituto Marangoni Dubai will also debut two panel discussions at Downtown Design 2023. Giulio Cappellini will take part in the “Power Panel” at 5 PM on Wednesday, 8 November, the opening day of the fair. He is joining a prominent international speaker line-up, made up of Welsh artist and industrial designer, Ross Lovegrove; English fashion designer, Ozwald Boateng; award-winning German designer, Sebastian Herkner; and Nina Magon, Founder and Principal of Nina Magon Studio. Hosted by Nada Debs, one of the region’s most renowned designers, the panel will discuss the demand for new, contemporary aesthetics in the UAE’s evolving market, and innovation in the Middle East’s creative scene.

The second talk, “The Future of Design: New Landscapes in Public and Private Spaces” will feature Giulio Cappellini alongside Pallavi Dean, Founder and Creative Director of Roar. It will be held at the Mirage Showroom at 6.30 PM on 9 November, and is moderated by Elena Marinoni, Director of Education at Istituto Marangoni. Following the panel, Istituto Marangoni Dubai design students will be invited to join a Mirage and Giulio Cappellini project competition to create an airport lounge with Mirage materials, capturing the spirit of "MIRAGE EXPANSION".

Following its arrival in the UAE in 2022, Istituto Marangoni Dubai has been dedicated to nurturing the future leaders of the fashion and design industry, with a special emphasis on emerging Arab women designers. The Institute's active involvement in Downtown Design 2023 aligns with its mission to foster creativity through new intersections between Italian craftsmanship and the Middle East’s dynamic design landscape.