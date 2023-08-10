Zug, Switzerland - Shariah-compliant, ethics-first Islamic Coin and the Haqq Blockchain have signed four significant MOUs, integrating with leading private and government-affiliated services in the UAE, connecting with immigration, medical, wellness and travel industries.

MBM Specialty Medical Center, 24 Seven Government Transactions Center, IV Wellness Lounge Clinic and Middle East Holiday, in total serving millions of customers all over the world every year, have joined the Islamic Coin - Haqq partnership network. The alliance will explore customer experience enhancement and technology integration utilizing groundbreaking capabilities of Haqq and Islamic Coin. The signing ceremony, which took place in the Office of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, marked the start of a series of international initiatives aimed at accelerating adoption of the award-winning crypto as crypto exchange listing approaches on 1st September.

“I am incredibly pleased and honored to be working together with our four incredible new partners. Today, we have brought Islamic Coin to the industries that form the core of everyone’s consumption patterns - from travel to medical care - and we look forward to continuing on the path to adoption, in the Muslim world and beyond,” commented Islamic Coin founder Mohammed AlKaff Al Hashmi.

The team has already forged an alliance with London-based DDCAP Group, setting the stage for seamless integration of the Haqq Network with more than 300 global Islamic banks. The partnership aims to create various solutions for Islamic Finance, encompassing a Shariah-compliant Web3 alternative to SWIFT, a digital asset platform, CBDCs, tokenization, and other promising initiatives.

Both Islamic Coin and the Haqq Network that empowers it are dedicated to serving the global Muslim community, which comprises 1.9 billion people and beyond. This award-winning digital money has gained widespread acclaim from international figures, state and regional leaders, as the team diligently fulfills its mission to provide the Muslim community with a cutting-edge financial tool for the Digital Age. The accomplishments have garnered global attention, ranging from presenting at the UN's COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh to receiving the prestigious title of Most Promising ESG Crypto at the Abu Dhabi Blockchain Awards.

The Advisory Board features Abu Dhabi and Dubai Ruling Families, including the grandson of UAE founder Sheikh Dr. Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Navy Chief Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan (advising in private capacity), Sheikh Khalifa Bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Khalifa Bin Mohammad Bin Khalid Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum and Her Highness Sheikha Mariam Suhail Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum.

The Executive Board is distinguished by the inclusion of eminent personalities from both traditional and Islamic finance. Notably, the Executive Board features Hussein Al Meeza, an award-winning financier with an impressive 45-year career in Islamic banking, finance, and insurance. Al Meeza is known as one of the pivotal figures behind the establishment of Dubai Islamic Bank, the world's first fully-fledged Islamic Bank, as well as Emaar - one of the UAE’s largest property developers. The list includes Khamis Buharoon AI Shamsi - a world renowned expert in global finance that has built a solid reputation at the Central Bank of UAE, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and other leading financial institutions. The Board also features Peter J. Rafferty, who has served as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s Senior Advisor and Strategist, overseeing a $50bn portfolio.