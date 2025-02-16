Bader Al-Ali:

We take pride in offering this valuable opportunity to transform our customers' lives and help them achieve their dreams and aspirations.

Gulf Bank’s services are among the most seamless, efficient, and advanced in the banking sector, supported by technology that goes beyond customers' expectations.

The Bank will continue to invest generously to improve the customer experience and strengthen Gulf Bank’s position as a forward-thinking institution.

Najla Aleisa:

We are excited to continue rewarding our customers who choose to save with the AlDanah Millionaire Account.

We encourage everyone to continue depositing into their AlDanah account to increase their chances of winning in the upcoming draws.

We offer a variety of banking solutions that cater to customer needs, making saving easy and convenient.

For over 25 years, the AlDanah Millionaire account has helped us build strong relationships with our customers and achieve significant milestones

In a remarkable milestone, Gulf Bank has announced Islam Mohamed Mahmoud Khattab as the grand prize winner of the AlDanah Millionaire account, awarding an incredible KD 2 million – the largest cash prize linked to a bank account in the world, as recognized by Guinness World Records.

The announcement took place during a spectacular event at Al Khiran Mall on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Broadcast live on 360 FM and Gulf Bank’s social media channels, the event was held under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ernst & Young.

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated draw, attendees took part in a range of engaging activities from 4 PM to 7 PM, building excitement for the live announcement between 7 PM and 8 PM.

As anticipation filled the air at Al Khiran Mall, the moment everyone had been waiting for arrived – the winner’s name was announced and contacted live to receive the life-changing news. Overwhelmed with joy, the winner expressed heartfelt gratitude to Gulf Bank, acknowledging how this incredible prize has transformed their future.

Financial Goals

During the event, Acting General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, Mr. Bader Al-Ali, welcomed the attendees and extended his warm congratulations to the winner. He expressed his appreciation to the winner for choosing the AlDanah Millionaire account as a means to achieve their financial goals and wished all customers the best of luck in the upcoming draws.

Mr. Al-Ali noted that those who did not win the KD 2 million prize still have a chance to participate in the upcoming semi-annual draw, which offers a grand prize of KD 1 million, in addition to the monthly and quarterly draws.

He added, “We take great pride in providing our customers with opportunities that can change their lives for the better and help them achieve their aspirations through the AlDanah Millionaire account. At Gulf Bank, our mission is to be a trusted partner in supporting our customers’ financial success.”

Mr. Al-Ali also highlighted the remarkable advancements in Gulf Bank’s services, including enhancements to the mobile banking application, innovative products, digital banking solutions, branch services, ATMs, and the contact center. These improvements ensure that Gulf Bank continues to offer the most seamless, efficient, and advanced banking experience, exceeding customer expectations.

He concluded by reaffirming Gulf Bank’s commitment to continuous investment in digital transformation and employee development, strengthening the Bank’s position as a forward-thinking financial institution dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience.

Promoting Savings Culture

Gulf Bank’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mrs. Najla Aleisa, said: “Our goal today was to create a vibrant and engaging experience for participants and attendees at the annual draw by hosting various activities, awarding cash prizes, and promoting a culture of saving and financial planning.”

Mrs. Aleisa emphasized that the AlDanah Millionaire account is a key savings solution from Gulf Bank, providing customers with an easy way to save, along with a range of other banking products designed to support their financial goals.

“For over 25 years, the AlDanah Millionaire account has helped us build strong relationships with our customers and achieve significant milestones in reinforcing sustainability principles. We have also launched impactful initiatives and supported events that bring positive value to the community,” she added.

She concluded by expressing her excitement to continue rewarding customers who choose to save with the AlDanah Millionaire account, and encouraged everyone to keep saving to increase their chances of winning in the upcoming draws.

Supporting the Diraya Campaign for Financial Awareness

As part of its commitment to enhancing financial awareness across all segments of society and supporting the “Diraya” banking awareness campaign – led by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association – Gulf Bank actively engaged attendees through interactive competitions and educational messages. The event featured a quiz on key campaign topics, offering cash prizes to the winners.

Supporting Young Talent

As part of its dedication to nurturing young Kuwaiti talent and empowering women, Gulf Bank partnered with calligrapher Shaimaa Al-Azmi to elegantly inscribe the grand prize winner’s name on the big check.

Open an AlDanah Account in Moments

Open an AlDanah Millionaire account with just KD 200 in moments by visiting a branch, using the Gulf Bank app or website, or calling the Bank – unlocking your chance to enter all upcoming draws.

Kuwait Television Band Brings Heritage to Life

The Kuwait Television Band presented a diverse selection of folk, national, and traditional songs, with a special focus on maritime songs that received enthusiastic engagement from audiences of all ages.

Founded in 1978, the Television Arts Band is a Kuwaiti folk arts group established under the initiative of former Minister of Information Mohammed Al-Sanousi, and the suggestion of singer Shadi Al-Khaleej. Their mission was to preserve, develop, and celebrate Kuwait’s rich cultural heritage.

Backstage Group Performance

Backstage Group, led by renowned artist Mohammed Al-Hamli, participated in the AlDanah draw celebrations with captivating performances and traditional songs.

Engaging Young Savers with Neo Mascot & Activities

As part of its commitment to supporting customers of all ages, Gulf Bank featured the Neo account mascot along with a fun drawing activity for children during the grand draw event. The Neo account offers parents a simple and secure way to invest in their children’s financial future while instilling the importance of saving and financial responsibility from an early age.

Designed for children up to the age of 14, the account can be opened by parents at any Gulf Bank branch with no minimum balance or fees.

Wishing Wall for Kuwait’s National Day Celebrations

As part of Kuwait's National Day celebrations in February, a dedicated wall was placed in the mall for visitors to share their heartfelt wishes for the country.

Empowering Youth Through Sports

As part of its ongoing commitment to youth and encouraging sports participation, Gulf Bank organized various sports and youth-focused events that attracted a large audience.

Youngest AlDanah Millionaire Announces The Winner

The 21st AlDanah millionaire, Alaa Youssef Adel Al-Mutairi, made history last year as the youngest winner of the world’s biggest prize and the first to receive the grand prize after its increase to KD 2 million. This year, she had the honor of activating the automated draw system to announce the 2025 grand prize winner.

Celebrating the 23rd AlDanah Millionaire



Mark your calendars for July 17, 2025, as we unveil the 24th AlDanah Millionaire with a KD 1 million grand prize

A prize that brings joy and inspires bigger dreams with Gulf Bank.

Exciting rewards and exclusive benefits with AlDanah – the leading savings account in Kuwait.

The only account in Kuwait where your chances roll over to the next year.

Maintain a deposit of KD 200 or more to increase your chances of winning.

The winner of the KD 2 million grand prize in the annual AlDanah Account draw is officially the 23rd AlDanah Millionaire in the account’s history. Through its draws, AlDanah provides customers with countless chances to win significant cash prizes throughout the year, inspiring hope, joy, and bigger dreams with Gulf Bank.

In 2025, the AlDanah draw schedule offers an exciting lineup of prizes. Alongside the KD 2 million grand prize, the semi-annual draw awards KD 1 million. The quarterly draws, held twice a year, distribute KD 100,000 each to 100 winners. Additionally, monthly draws award KD 1,000 to 10 winners every month, making a total of 322 AlDanah winners for the year.

The AlDanah Savings Account is one of the best savings accounts in Kuwait, offering regular draws with valuable prizes and numerous benefits for account holders. Gulf Bank has raised the grand prize from KD 1.5 million to KD 2 million, earning a Guinness World Record once again for offering the largest cash prize ever linked to a bank account. Additionally, the quarterly prize, awarded twice a year, is now distributed among 100 winners, with each receiving KD 1,000, instead of a single winner taking the full KD 100,000, increasing customers' chances of winning.

A standout feature of the AlDanah Millionaire Account is that it’s the only account in Kuwait that carries over your chances of winning from one year to the next, as part of Gulf Bank’s commitment to rewarding customer loyalty.

To maximize their chances of winning, customers are required to maintain a minimum deposit of KD 200 in their AlDanah account and are encouraged to increase their balance for even more opportunities to enter the monthly, quarterly, and annual draws.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the Bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The Bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.

AlDanah Millionaire Account Key Highlights

Established in 1998 – The year the AlDanah Millionaire prize was introduced.

– The year the AlDanah Millionaire prize was introduced. KD 55 Million – Total value of prizes awarded since its inception.

– Total value of prizes awarded since its inception. 23 Millionaires – Number of individuals who became millionaires through AlDanah.

– Number of individuals who became millionaires through AlDanah. 282 Winners – Total winners across all draws held annually.

– Total winners across all draws held annually. Guinness World Record Holder – Recognized for offering the largest cash prize ever linked to a bank account.

Increase Deposits, Boost Your Chances

To improve your chances of winning and becoming the 24th AlDanah Millionaire, consider increasing your deposits. The deadline to participate in the semi-annual draw for the KD 1 million prize is March 31, 2025, with the draw taking place on July 17, 2025. To be eligible for future AlDanah monthly, quarterly, and annual draws, customers must maintain a minimum balance of KD 200 in their accounts.

