UAE – Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Innovation Hub based IslaFi Technologies (“IslaFi”) has received Sharia certification from Bahrain-based Shariyah Review Bureau (“SRB”) for its Digital Murabaha product, a blockchain-enabled execution protocol designed to facilitate Sharia-compliant Tawarruq (Murabaha) transactions for corporate users. The certification confirms that the platform’s structure adheres to Sharia principles governing cost-plus sale arrangements, genuine ownership transfer, and asset-backed financing, enabling financial institutions and corporates to transact in compliant liquidity solutions through digital infrastructure and also allowing the institution take delivery of the token.

Interest in Sharia-compliant digital asset solutions is increasing as financial institutions explore innovative ways to structure compliant products within evolving regulatory environments. Across the GCC, regulators are actively developing frameworks to support digital assets while ensuring investor protection and market stability, reflecting a broader commitment to fostering responsible innovation. IslaFi’s Digital Murabaha platform contributes to this emerging ecosystem by enabling network participants to execute Murabaha transactions using authorised tokenised assets that have passed Shari’a screening by the Shariah Board within a deterministically-sequenced protocol that enhances transparency, auditability, and operational efficiency.

Commenting on the certification, Charlie Sleightholme, Co-founder & CEO of IslaFi Technologies, said: “We identified a need for compliant digital infrastructure that enables institutional users to execute Murabaha transactions efficiently while maintaining strict adherence to Sharia principles. Our Digital Murabaha protocol supports genuine ownership transfer and avoids interest-based structures, providing institutions with transparent, programmable execution within a controlled and auditable environment.”

The certification scope covers IslaFi’s dedicated Sharia-compliant execution protocol, which permits only approved tokenised assets to be utilised within the Tawarruq (Murabaha)transactions. The platform provides institutional participants with automated transaction sequencing, real-time compliance visibility, and verifiable audit records designed toenhance operational transparency and confidence in digital Islamic finance workflows. Sleightholme added: “Engaging Shariyah Review Bureau supports our objective of aligning the platform with recognised Sharia standards and providing market participants with confidence in the integrity of the Digital Murabaha framework.”

Shariyah Review Bureau is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain and provides Sharia advisory, certification, audit, and governance solutions to financial institutions worldwide. With a network of scholars and specialists across multiple jurisdictions, SRB supports institutions in developing compliant financial products across banking, fintech, capital markets, and insurance sectors. Its services enable firms to implement robust Sharia governance frameworks while maintaining operational efficiency and regulatory alignment.

Commenting on the collaboration, Yasser S. Dahlawi, Founder and CEO of Shariyah Review Bureau, said: “The evolution of digital financial infrastructure presents new opportunities for institutions seeking Sharia-compliant solutions. We are pleased to work with IslaFi Technologies in certifying its Digital Murabaha framework and supporting the development of compliant digital asset structures. SRB remains committed to enabling innovation while ensuring adherence to established Sharia principles across emerging financial technologies.”

For more information on IslaFi you can contact Charlie Sleightholme at charlie.sleightholme@islafi.com.

For all Shari’a Advisory related queries, you can contact hashim@shariyah.com.

Shariyah Review Bureau