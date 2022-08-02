Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is offering its first Arabic online course on introducing the concept of transforming conventional banks to operate in accordance with Islamic Shari’ah by presenting all the practical and applied aspects of the transformation process.

This course is the first of its kind designed for capacity building in order to bring theory and practice together with the authoring and video lectures in transforming the conventional banks into operation in Islamic principles and Shari’ah compliance.

The course which is open to all interested professionals and Islamic financial specialists from 15th August 2022, is uniquely designed to provide the participants with the statement of legal and regulatory requirements and their amendment in light of the new Islamic identity of the bank, illegal activities and transactions, cancellation mechanisms, and the legitimate alternatives transition.

Divided into seven modules, the course training program clarifies how to prepare and develop the information system, the accounting system of the new bank, how to design and develop the Shariah governance system, and train the human cadre working in the Islamic bank.

Upon completion of the course, the participants will be able to determine the differences and understand the nature of activities and transactions between the conventional banking system and the Islamic banking system, in addition to, the use of new alternatives shariah financing products and services for the conventional products to individuals and companies.

This course is being offered free of cost in order to create awareness of Islamic banking & finance on IsDBI’s edX school portal.