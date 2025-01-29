In a move reflecting its commitment to promoting renewable energy adoption, IRSC a leading company in renewable energy solutions and sustainability has signed a contract with Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Egypt, a global leader in automotive electrical systems manufacturing, to design, supply, and install solar pv power plants on the rooftops of the company’s industrial facilities.

This strategic partnership aligns with Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Egypt’s commitment to supporting sustainability initiatives, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing energy efficiency in its production processes. It also reflects the company’s global vision of adopting environmentally friendly practices and lowering its carbon footprint.

Project Details

The project involves the design, supply, and implementation of solar power plants on the rooftops of industrial facilities owned by Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Egypt in the regions of 10th of Ramadan, 6th of October, and Port Said, with a total installed capacity estimated at 3.2 MW peak as the first phase. The construction work is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

These plants are expected to generate approximately 4.9 GWh annually, reducing electricity consumption from the national grid and cutting carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 52,700 tons annually. This contribution aligns with Egypt’s sustainable development goals and Vision 2030, which aims to promote clean energy.

Stakeholders

The agreement was signed by Mr. Mircea Serbu, Chief business Officer – Japanese Business & Managing Director of Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems – Egypt alongside Engineer Andrew Daniel, Chairman of IRSC, in the presence of senior management Representatives from both companies.

Engineer Andrew Daniel stated:

“We are proud to collaborate with Sumitomo on this project, which reflects our commitment to providing innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable renewable energy solutions. This partnership is a successful model for adopting clean technologies in Egypt’s industrial sector, and we look forward to further collaborations with global companies to achieve a more sustainable future.”

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Egypt management emphasized:

“This step is part of our strategy to minimize the environmental impact of our operations and enhance sustainability across all manufacturing stages, supporting our efforts to provide eco-friendly products that meet international standards."

Expected Project Benefits

• Reducing electricity bills, reflecting the economic benefits of the project.

• Improving environmental sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.

• Providing a clean and sustainable energy source that supports industrial production.

• Supporting Egypt’s vision for clean energy transformation and promoting green investments.

Future Outlook

This agreement represents the first step in the collaboration between the two companies. IRSC plans to provide more integrated solar energy solutions and enhance the reliance of major industries on alternative, clean and efficient energy sources.