Aura solution suite supports Samsung in increasing customer loyalty and engagement by leveraging relevant content and apps for mobile users in MENA; Partnership creates a unique, and incremental distribution channel for app marketers looking to diversify their UA strategy and grow their userbase across the region

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Samsung, as it launches on mobile devices in the Middle East and North Africa. Aura, ironSource’s solution suite for telecom operators and OEMs, is already integrated on Samsung mobile devices in more than 30 markets, including Europe, Russia, South East Asia and India, and ironSource will now be Samsung’s sole partner on newly released A-series and M-series mobile devices in over 50 markets across MENA - strengthening Aura’s footprint in the region.

Aura’s technology empowers leading telecom operators and OEMs, like Samsung, to optimize the device experience for their users, by providing relevant content, apps and services directly on the mobile device. Its AI and machine learning capabilities provide smart recommendations during the initial setup of a device, creating an onboarding experience that is optimized for maximum relevance - aiming to bring more value to the users, helping to reduce churn and increase NPS.

“Improving the user experience is all about engaging with users where it's convenient for them, and that’s exactly the premise of Aura. We enable digital transformation, letting operators promote key services and create rich device experiences that engage and retain customers, directly on the device,” explains Arnon Harish, President and Co-Founder of ironSource. “We deeply value our long-standing partnership with Samsung, and this latest growth into additional regions is a testament to the user value achieved when the device experience is transformed to become more dynamic, relevant and engaging.”

“We are constantly exploring solutions that provide our customers an upgraded and customizable device experience,” explains Christian Schmidt, Samsung Regional Head of Mobile experience division in Samsung MENA. “Through our partnership with ironSource, we are now able to offer an enhanced device experience that is more personalized and relevant to each individual.”

ironSource Aura is used by some of the world’s leading telecom operators and OEMs, including T-Mobile, Boost, Orange, Vodafone and Samsung. Aura has been integrated on over 1.1 billion devices globally since inception (February 2022).

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while enabling their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

