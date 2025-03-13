IRIS Technology, today announced that they have been named an Engage Tech Support Partner (ETSP) within Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. This enrollment demonstrates IRIS Technology’s ability to expertly support, operate, and maintain end-to-end Fortinet security solutions for their customers.

As an Engage Tech Support Partner, IRIS Technology receives exclusive access to regular live workshops designed and delivered by Fortinet Subject Matter Experts as well as tailored training on selected products. Partners are also entitled to a fast-track process to engage Fortinet Support organization. Being part of this program enables IRIS Technology to continue to maximize the quality of support they deliver to their customers and to expand their portfolio of Fortinet security solutions.

"Becoming a Fortinet Engage Tech Support Partner (ETSP) reinforces IRIS Technology’s commitment to delivering world-class cybersecurity solutions and support to our customers. This partnership allows us to provide enhanced, faster, and more efficient support services with direct access to Fortinet’s Subject Matter Experts, ensuring that our clients receive the highest level of security and reliability. With exclusive training and a fast-track support process, we can proactively address evolving security challenges, offering customers unparalleled expertise and peace of mind." Mohammad Rakez Al-Qurashi, Chief Executive Officer of IRIS Technology.

A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The program is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique with Fortinet’s expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers’ entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.

In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable, and rewarding relationships to differentiate themselves from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customizable programs, and accelerate partner growth.

"IRIS Technology is a leading system integrator specializing in Cybersecurity, Networking, Infrastructure, and Cloud Solutions. With a mission to empower businesses with secure and resilient IT environments, IRIS Technology delivers cutting-edge solutions tailored to modern digital challenges. As a trusted partner to global technology leaders, IRIS Technology combines innovation with deep industry expertise to provide comprehensive security, compliance, and IT infrastructure services."