Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Following its successful rollout across the UAE’s premium hospitality sector, iReserved, the region’s first Emirati-founded smart booking platform for luxury venues, has confirmed its participation at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) World 2025, taking place from 27–29 October at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

As the platform continues to gain traction among top-tier restaurants, beach clubs, lounges, and nightlife destinations, iReserved’s presence at FHS World 2025 will serve as a key showcase of its intelligent, guest-first booking technology. With more than 1,600 global decision-makers and 300+ investors expected to attend, and over $2 billion in business opportunities anticipated, the summit provides a strategic platform for iReserved to amplify its regional momentum and engage with hospitality’s most influential voices.

Attendees will be able to experience the platform in action at Stand 35, where the team will offer live, interactive demos of iReserved’s core features, including interactive table selection, mood-based venue recommendations, and real-time availability designed to elevate both the guest journey and back-of-house efficiency.

A standout feature is the platform’s dynamic floor plan engine, which allows guests to pre-select their preferred seating area, giving venues full control over flow, turnover optimisation, and premium zone management. Complementing this is iReserved’s AI-powered recommendation engine, which considers time of day, guest mood, behaviour patterns, and location to suggest experiences tailored to how guests want to feel, not just what they want to eat.

For operators, iReserved delivers a powerful backend suite that includes guest behaviour tracking, cancellation trend analysis, loyalty engagement tools, and smart promotion deployment based on real-time demand and historical data. Secure, seamless pre-payments are already integrated via Stripe, with additional regional gateways currently in development to meet expanding demand.

“iReserved was built to solve real operational challenges while enhancing every stage of the guest experience,” said Rashed Mohammed Omar Bin Haider, Founder and CEO of iReserved. “Our vision is to simplify hospitality through intelligent design and real time decision-making. Future Hospitality Summit 2025 is the ideal stage to showcase how a homegrown Emirati innovation can lead the conversation on smart service, meaningful guest engagement and scalable solutions.”

“It is important for iReserved to be part of a global summit of this scale because it allows us to present our solutions directly to the world’s leading hotel operators and decision-makers,” said Abdul Salam (Abdo) Kayali, General Manager of International Relations at iReserved. “Future Hospitality Summit 2025 provides us with the opportunity to showcase the value of our services, connect with key stakeholders, and strengthen our relationships with F&B owners and investors. For a homegrown Emirati company like ours, this platform is essential to demonstrate how we can contribute to shaping the future of hospitality both regionally and globally.”

Founded in Dubai, iReserved is the product of deep-rooted hospitality insight paired with next-generation technology. Since launch, it has positioned itself as a vital tool for premium venues looking to personalise service, increase revenue, and operate with more agility in a highly competitive market.

As the UAE doubles down on its position as a global hub for tourism, tech, and experience-led luxury, iReserved stands as a powerful example of what’s possible when local innovation meets global ambition.

About iReserved

iReserved is the UAE’s first smart lifestyle booking platform, offering seamless access to fine dining, rooftop lounges, beach clubs, hotel venues and nightlife destinations. Founded by Emirati entrepreneur Rashed Mohammed Omar Bin Haider, the platform combines innovative technology with a guest-first approach to make premium bookings effortless, personalised and rewarding, while empowering venues with data-driven insights and operational efficiency.

