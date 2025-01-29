Major announcements include new regional offices, high-value contracts—including ACETECH’s $9.1 million agreement to supply advanced vehicle intelligence solutions to the Saudi Ambulance Market—MoU signings, and conference participation.

Ireland is the second-largest exporter of medtech products in Europe, with over 450 companies employing more than 45,000 people and exporting €14.9 billion in life sciences and medtech solutions to over 160 countries.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Ireland, a global leader in healthcare innovation, is making a significant impact at Arab Health 2025 with a delegation of 19 leading Irish companies. Organized by Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government’s Trade and Innovation Agency, the Irish national pavilion will showcase a diverse range of groundbreaking medtech and digital healthcare solutions at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 27 to January 30.

The Gulf region has become a thriving hub for Irish trade, driven by Ireland's uniquely collaborative medtech and digital healthcare sector, which has been adding significant value to the industry across GCC states for the last 13 years. This contributed to Ireland’s overall exports to the region reaching €532.5 million in 2023 - a 13% year-on-year increase. According to Ireland's Central Statistics Office, exports to Saudi Arabia reached €465 million in the first half of 2023, reflecting a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Medical and pharmaceutical products are among the top exported items, showcasing the alignment between Ireland’s capabilities and regional healthcare priorities.

Furthermore, many doctors in the UAE have received their training through Ireland’s renowned Royal College of Surgeons Ireland and Royal College of Physicians, while paramedics in Dubai Ambulance have benefitted from training facilitated by Ireland’s Health Service Executive and leading academic institutions – reflecting the deep connections and shared commitment between Ireland and the UAE in advancing healthcare excellence.

“The UAE and the wider Gulf region continue to be key markets for Ireland’s innovative healthcare companies, with our value going far beyond exports and official partnerships” said Alison Milton, Ireland’s Ambassador to the UAE. “With 50 years of diplomatic relations behind us - Arab Health provides an unparalleled platform for us to showcase Irish expertise while continuing to progress collaborations that advance healthcare systems in the region. The strong participation of Irish companies this year highlights our shared commitment to innovation and consolidating long-lasting partnerships.”

“Our presence at Arab Health highlights the significance of the Gulf region as a dynamic market for Irish healthcare innovation. This year’s delegation showcases Ireland’s role in advancing healthcare across the Middle East and our clients’ commitment to driving transformative solutions. Collaborations between Irish health innovators and the UAE’s healthcare providers create mutual benefits—combining Ireland’s cutting-edge expertise with the UAE’s focus on enhancing patient outcomes and healthcare systems,” said Giles O’Neill, Enterprise Ireland’s Regional Director for India, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Announcements and Highlights During Arab Health 2025

Aerogen:

Aerogen – Ireland’s largest indigenous medtech company and a global leader in acute care aerosol drug delivery – formally announces the opening of its new Middle East office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This milestone is part of Aerogen’s wider €300 million investment over the next decade, demonstrating its commitment to the growing MENA market and its focus on driving next-level innovation and improving patient outcomes. “This new office in Riyadh is central to our strategic growth plan and reinforces our dedication to delivering world-class solutions to the region,” said Ala Asi, Regional Manager, Aerogen. ACETECH:

ACETECH, which specialises in advanced vehicle intelligence solutions for emergency service, announces a $9.1 million contract with Basam Trading Company to supply advanced technology to the Saudi Ambulance Market. The project includes vehicle intelligence and in-vehicle control systems, significantly improving decision-making in patient care, vehicle governance, sustainability and equipment accountability for the emergency vehicle fleets. PsycReality:

PsycReality, which provides virtual reality (VR) solutions to enhance psychotherapeutic treatments through mental health professionals, will sign multiple MoUs during Arab Health, including partnerships with the University of Birmingham, Heriot-Watt University, and the Middle East Psychological Association. These agreements aim to advance psychology research, clinical care, and AI-driven solutions across the GCC and beyond. Vitalograph:

Respiratory diagnostic solutions manufacturer Vitalograph announces a new distribution partnership with Al Mazroui Medical & Chemical Supplies LLC in Oman. This collaboration combines Vitalograph’s global respiratory diagnostic expertise with Al Mazroui’s strong regional presence to enhance healthcare outcomes in this important market. Full Health Medical:

Full Health Medical provides software that delivers accessible, doctor-like medical insights, driving efficiency, scalability, and better health outcomes worldwide. The company’s co-founder Dr. Ann Shortt will deliver a keynote at the Arab Health: Digital Health & AI conference, focusing on “Harnessing Actionable Data: Transforming Population Health and Driving Operational Efficiency.” Full Health Medical is also announcing a new regional distributor to expand its footprint in the GCC. T-Pro:

T-Pro, a global leader in digital dictation, speech recognition, and ambient AI scribe technology will announce their partnership with Emitac Enterprise Solutions, a leading IT and healthcare technology provider in the UAE. The collaboration aims to introduce transformative technologies that streamline clinical workflows and enhance healthcare delivery across the Middle East. Fleming Medical:

Fleming Medical, which develops and supplies medical devices, equipment and diagnostics - reports a record-breaking sales turnover in the Middle East for 2024. Building on over a decade of success at Arab Health, the company appointed its first distributor in Libya, TD Pharma, with purchase commitments exceeding $400,000. Novaerus:

Novaerus Ltd, which provides portable air dis-infection devices – will be announcing its continuing successful partnership with Bassam Trading Company to supply its unique air disinfection technology, featuring its patented NanostrikeTM technology into ambulances for major Saudi Arabian clients. The Novaerus Protect 200 product is a compact “always on” air disinfection product which reduces harmful microorganisms inside the vehicle, mitigating infection risk for staff and patients alike.

A Platform for Collaboration and Growth

During Arab Health 2025 week, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) and the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI) will host a joint panel event in Dubai for clinicians - bringing together healthcare leaders from Ireland and the UAE to discuss advancements in digital health, AI, and strategies for addressing global healthcare challenges.

Ireland’s participation at Arab Health reflects its growing role in addressing global healthcare challenges, fostering innovation, and building partnerships that advance healthcare systems across the Middle East.

