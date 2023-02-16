H.E. Ziad Ali Fadhil, Minister of Electricity: “Our strong relationship and track-record with GE over the decades has been critical to upgrading our infrastructure and supporting our path to energy security.”

GE’s team has worked with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and the private sector to add up to 19 gigawatts of new power capacity in little more than a decade, relieve power flow congestion, and improve grid reliability

Baghdad, Iraq: Underlining its long-term commitment to support Iraq address its growing power needs and the country’s transition to a cleaner energy future, GE (NYSE: GE) has signed Principles of Cooperation (PoC) in Energy with the Ministry of Electricity (MOE), Republic of Iraq. The initiative aims to explore opportunities to increase output through establishing new power plants and expanding capacity at existing facilities; maintaining and rehabilitating installed power generation and transmission infrastructure for more secure electricity supply; establishing new substations to relieve grid congestion across various directorates; enhancing the interconnectivity between the Jordanian and Iraqi grids; and driving the decarbonization of the country’s energy sector. As part of a services agreement being assessed under the PoC, the MOE and GE also plan to further strengthen local capabilities by setting up a Center of Excellence that includes a Monitoring and Diagnostics facility for the MOE’s fleet, as well as a Training Center for their staff.

Under the Patronage of H.E. Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, the PoC was signed by H.E. Ziad Ali Fadhil, Minister of Electricity, Iraq, and Joseph Anis, President and CEO of GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East, and Africa, in the presence of The US ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski.

H.E. Ziad Ali Fadhil said: “There is an urgent need to address the current electricity shortfall across Iraq and meet the growing power needs of the people to accelerate the nation’s sustainable economic development. Our strong relationship and track-record with GE over the decades has been critical to upgrading our infrastructure and supporting our path to energy security. The new PoC builds on our previous collaborations and scales up efforts in driving efficiencies and delivering access to more affordable, reliable, and sustainable power as we transition to a lower carbon intensity energy future.”

Joseph Anis said: “Strengthening the power infrastructure in Iraq not only meets rising energy needs but also serves as a springboard for economic growth. GE has worked closely with the people of Iraq for more than 55 years to support the development of the energy sector. We have added up to 19 gigawatts of capacity in the country in little more than a decade, were among the first to rehabilitate power generation facilities in liberated areas across Iraq, and have supported the government of Iraq to secure over US $2.4 billion in funding for energy sector projects since 2015. The new PoC illustrates our continued commitment to deliver real results that drive progress across Iraq and help build local capabilities. It is an extension of our ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity and reflects their vision to drive positive change by supporting the growth of more reliable and sustainable power infrastructure.”

In 2021, GE developed a comprehensive “Energy Transition Plan” for Iraq which encompasses several transformative strategies to support the country’s evolution to a cleaner energy future and further develop the capabilities of local energy sector professionals. These include the conversion of existing simple cycle power plants to combined cycle, which can help enhance efficiency by up to 50 percent, generate significant fuel savings, and decrease greenhouse gas emissions intensity by up to 35 percent; utilizing gas that is currently flared to produce electricity; as well as implementing carbon capture solutions and using hydrogen to fuel power plants to lead to potential near-zero carbon emissions in the long term. Implementing the pillars of this plan can help provide stable and sustainable power to more areas, create thousands of jobs for the Iraqi people, and stimulate the local economy by providing opportunities for local companies and suppliers.

In addition to its efforts to develop critical national infrastructure, GE regularly engages in community development projects in Iraq. GE has collaborated with Kapita to support up to 50 microbusinesses owned by Iraqis to scale up further by providing grants, marketing support, and business training. The company has also provided scholarships to Baghdad Business School students. GE’s team in the country comprises of up to 95 percent Iraqi professionals, who are working to make a positive impact across Iraq.

-Ends-

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse, and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com

About GE Gas Power

GE Gas Power is a world leader in natural gas power technology, services, and solutions. Through relentless innovation and continuous collaboration with our customers, we are providing more advanced, cleaner, and efficient power that people depend on today and building the energy technologies of the future. With the world’s largest installed base of gas turbines and more than 670 million operating hours across GE’s installed fleet, we offer advanced technology and a level of experience that’s unmatched in the industry to build, operate, and maintain leading gas power plants. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.gepower.com. Follow GE Power on Twitter @GE_Power and on LinkedIn at GE Power.

GE Gas Power is part of GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital, and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers’ transformations during the global energy transition.

For more information, please contact:

Mahmoud Fansa

Communications Leader, GE Gas Power MENA

Mahmoud.Fansa@ge.com

Kelly Home | Nivine William

ASDA’A BCW

kelly.home@bcw-global.com

nivine.william@bcw-global.com