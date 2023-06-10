Doha – Qatar: The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (IPA Qatar) has announced its partnership with Kazakh Invest, the national development institute that promotes sustainable socio-economic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening business exchange and bilateral investment between Qatar and Kazakhstan.

On the sidelines of the Astana International Forum 2023, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, IPA Qatar and Meirzhan Yussupov, Chairman of the Management Board, Kazakh Invest signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber; H.E. Arman Issagaliyev Ambassador of Kazakhstan to State of Qatar; and Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of the National Welfare Fund “Samruk-Kazyna”.

Under the terms of the agreement, IPA Qatar and Kazakh Invest will collaborate to facilitate knowledge and information exchange, as well as share expertise and best practices to promote investment opportunities between the two countries.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, IPA Qatar, said: “As the largest economy in Central Asia in both absolute and per capita terms, Kazakhstan is a long-standing trading hub that poses incredible potential for investors from Qatar and vice versa. We are delighted to welcome Kazakh Invest as an international partner that shares in our ambition to attract foreign direct investment, promote business success and foster strong alliances that can advance our countries’ growth objectives.”

Meirzhan Yussupov, Chairman of the Management Board, Kazakh Invest, noted: “Through this strategic partnership with IPA Qatar, we aim to create a robust platform for business collaboration and investment between Kazakhstan and Qatar. Kazakhstan's strong economic standing and its potential as a gateway to Central Asia make it an attractive destination for Qatari investors. By sharing knowledge, expertise, and best practices, we can unlock new opportunities and drive mutual growth and prosperity for our countries.”

The IPA Qatar – Kazakh Invest partnership represents a significant milestone in deepening the economic ties between the two countries. It also sets the foundation for creating new avenues for business growth and fostering innovation.

About the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (IPA Qatar) oversees investment promotion activities under the Invest Qatar brand and acts as the country’s umbrella organisation for FDI attraction. Through its close coordination with Qatari licensing platforms, it helps businesses advance their ambitions and achieve long-term success by delivering the support, advice and expertise needed.

IPA Qatar’s goal is to showcase Qatar as an exceptional investment destination, connecting international investors to business opportunities, while bringing progress to the country’s economic development and diversification goals across sectors and geographies.

For more information about the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar, please visit www.invest.qa

About Kazakh Invest

KAZAKH INVEST is a national company responsible for attracting and facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI) in Kazakhstan. It was established in 2017 as a part of the national investment promotion system in order to diversify the country's economy and stimulate sustainable economic growth. The organization operates under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and works closely with regional and international stakeholders to create a favorable investment climate and promote Kazakhstan as an attractive investment destination.