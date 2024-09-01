In a landmark move aimed at bolstering economic cooperation, Influence Public Affairs (IPA), the leading consultancy firm specializing in government relations, public policy, and investment affair has entered into a strategic partnership with the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Egypt (SwissCham). This collaboration is set to enhance business ties between Switzerland and Egypt, driving sustainable economic growth and creating new opportunities for both countries.

Walid Ramadan, Managing Director of IPA, stated that, “We are thrilled to partner with SwissCham. By combining our knowledge in public policy and investment consultancy with SwissCham’s extensive network, we are creating a powerful platform that will open new avenues for investment and innovation. Together, we aim to drive economic development, foster sustainable growth, and create unprecedented opportunities for businesses operating in Egypt and Switzerland.”

Engineer Kamal Abdelmalek, President of the Board of SwissCham Egypt, stated: “SwissCham has always been dedicated to enhancing the value we deliver to our members. Our strategic partnership with IPA is a testament to this commitment. IPA's expertise in navigating regulatory environments and fostering investment aligns seamlessly with our mission to strengthen business ties between Switzerland and Egypt. This collaboration will enable us to provide our members with tailored investment consultancy services and effective market entry strategies, further advancing the economic development of both countries.”

Ms. Sarah Al-Haddad, Executive Director of the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Egypt, added: "We are delighted to broaden and diversify the Chamber's distinguished partnerships with various entities, which allow us to offer a wide array of services to our members. IPA stands out as one of the leading companies, providing our clients with exceptional services in government relations and investment consulting, thereby increasing their success prospects in both the Egyptian and global markets."

This partnership will enhance SwissCham’s service offerings by providing members with access to IPA’s expertise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) promotion, regional expansion initiatives, and market access strategies. These resources will not only strengthen the business profiles of SwissCham members within a global network but also contribute to the economic growth and development of both Egypt and Switzerland, fostering mutual prosperity and opening up new avenues for collaboration between the two nations.

The collaboration is expected to positively impact the Egyptian business environment by attracting increased foreign investments, facilitating market access, and enabling local businesses to expand their operations. IPA’s guidance will be instrumental in helping SwissCham members navigate the complexities of the Egyptian market, allowing them to penetrate new markets and broaden their operations both locally and internationally. This partnership is set to drive economic growth, create new job opportunities, and further strengthen the ties between Switzerland and Egypt.

As part of this strategic collaboration, IPA will provide tailored investment consultancy services, delivering actionable insights and strategies to help SwissCham members optimize their business operations. This partnership ushers in a new era of cooperation between SwissCham and IPA, underscoring a shared commitment to sustainable business growth and economic development that will benefit both Egypt and Switzerland.

It’s worth to mention that, IPA was founded in 2015, Influence Public Affairs (IPA) is a strategic subsidiary of Influence Group and an exclusive affiliate of APCO Worldwide in Egypt. IPA specializes in government relations, public policy, and investment consultancy, with a portfolio of over 90 local and international clients. The firm’s core competencies include FDI promotion, market access services, and regional expansion strategies, positioning it as a trusted advisor for businesses and organizations across the region.

About SwissCham:

SwissCham Egypt is a nonprofit organization representing a diverse membership across various industries in Egypt and Switzerland, including multinational corporations, local businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Dedicated to strengthening business relations between Switzerland and Egypt, SwissCham offers customized services and collaborations that drive business success and foster economic growth.