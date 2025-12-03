Sharjah, UAE – ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, announced a strategic partnership with ION, the sustainable mobility venture between BEEAH and Crescent Enterprises, to deploy fast DC electric-vehicle (EV) charging across ENOC service stations in the Emirate of Sharjah.

With increased EV ownership, the partnership seeks to address the increasing demand for EV charging in Sharjah. It also supports the UAE’s National EV Policy, which targets 50 percent of vehicles on the road to be EVs (including hybrids) by 2050. After identifying strategic, high-traffic locations, the partners will work to improve access to reliable, high-speed charging at ENOC stations across the emirate, enhancing the customer experience with an integrated user journey.

As per the agreement, ENOC Retail and ION have identified suitable ENOC sites in Sharjah; ION will supply, install and operate the chargers through its intelligent platform, while both parties explore further investment opportunities to scale the network in the future.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting Chief Executive Officer at ENOC Group, said: “Sharjah’s rapid progress in sustainability and innovation is a powerful contributor to the UAE’s national vision for a greener economy, and we are honoured to support its transformation into a model emirate for smart mobility and environmental leadership. Our strategic partnership with ION reinforces our commitment to developing a future-ready energy infrastructure and accelerating the adoption of clean energy solutions across the nation.”

Amir Melad, CEO of ION, said: “We are excited to collaborate with ENOC on enhancing access to EV charging in the emirate of Sharjah from end-to-end. Within ENOC stations, our ecosystem will enable ease of EV charger deployment, commissioning, operation and maintenance. For EV owners, we will create a seamless experience from locating and pre-booking a charger, to viewing live charging status and seamless wallet payments. This collaboration is an exciting step forward for EV charging and sustainable mobility in Sharjah and the UAE, harnessing the full capabilities of ION’s EV charging ecosystem from charge point operator to end user.”

ION recently unveiled its comprehensive, end-to-end electric vehicle charging ecosystem—a unified platform that seamlessly integrates every stakeholder across the EV charging value chain. The sophisticated solution combines advanced charge point management capabilities with a driver-centric app, consolidating the needs of charging network operators, property owners, fleet managers, drivers, and government entities within a single, intelligent platform. This holistic approach represents a significant advancement in EV charging infrastructure, eliminating fragmentation and creating an interconnected ecosystem that drives efficiency, accessibility, and scalability across the entire electric mobility landscape.

The strategic collaboration with ENOC follows ION’s ongoing project with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) to strengthen the emirate’s EV infrastructure. The SRTA collaboration is enabling a network of over 100 ultra-fast DC chargers across strategic locations. For EV owners, ION offers a seamless user journey from end-to-end – from locating a charger and plugging in, to monitoring the session and completing payment automatically via its app.

ION has previously delivered milestone projects in the UAE, including the GCC’s first ultra-fast charger installation on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and a collaboration with Masdar City to provide sustainable ride-hailing using a fleet of electric vehicles. The ION app is available in the UAE on the App Store and Google Play, with plans to expand the app and charge point management system to the wider GCC.

About ION

From its homebase in Sharjah, UAE, ION is transforming electric mobility by connecting EV drivers, charging operators, property owners, and governments through a single, integrated platform. Blending global EV expertise with regional insight, ION develops and operates the digital and physical infrastructure needed to accelerate EV adoption across the GCC. Founded in 2018 as a joint venture between BEEAH and Crescent Enterprises, ION is pioneering innovations in mobility to empower a sustainable future.

ion.ae

About ENOC Group

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.