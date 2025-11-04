Suhar Industrial City, operating under the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, signed an investment agreement with Silver Stone Company to establish an industrial complex within the city. The project involves developing and equipping a 45,000 sqm area with a total investment exceeding RO 1.5 million.

The project comes in line with the growing demand for industrial and logistics investments in the Sultanate of Oman, following a comprehensive market study conducted by the implementing company to identify actual market needs and opportunities for industrial facilities and services. The agreement includes the design, construction, and marketing of modern industrial buildings that can be divided into multiple units, with each unit covering a minimum area of 500 sqm. Investors will have the flexibility to lease or own one or more units according to their business needs.

The complex will feature integrated infrastructure, including water, sewage, electricity, and telecom networks, in addition to internal roads, parking spaces, lighting, and rainwater drainage channels. Each unit will be allocated sufficient space to facilitate loading and unloading operations. The complex will also include workshops to support tenants and investors on the site, and thereby enhancing operational efficiency and reducing logistics costs. All buildings and facilities will be designed and constructed in line with local and international standards, reflecting Madayn’s vision and values of providing a safe, clean and sustainable industrial environment, and in accordance with the requirements of the relevant authorities.

The Industrial Complex in Suhar Industrial City represents a significant addition to the industrial infrastructure in North Al Batinah Governorate, supporting the light industries sector by offering an integrated environment for local and international investors and contributing to attracting SMEs and promoting the growth of manufacturing and light industries. This aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which aims to achieve economic diversification, enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector, and strengthen partnership with the private sector.