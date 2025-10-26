Manama, Bahrain – Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced that its Wealth app has been named Best Digital Client Solution at the inaugural MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2025 – Wealth & Private, presented by MEED in association with GlobalData. Investcorp was recognized for its cutting-edge digital transformation in wealth management, underscoring its position as a leader in delivering technology-driven solutions to investors.

The awards ceremony, held in Dubai, convened senior leaders from the region’s banking and wealth management sectors to celebrate outstanding achievements across financial services.

Developed in-house and supported by a robust infrastructure, the platform reflects Investcorp’s commitment to innovation and provides qualified investors, should they become a client, with a seamless and secure gateway into the world of alternative investments as well as access to the firm’s over 40-year legacy as a global leader in private markets.

“This recognition is a testament to our strategic commitment to redefining the wealth management experience through pioneering digital capabilities,” said Yusef Al Yusef, Global Head of Distribution at Investcorp. “At Investcorp, we are focused on building a digital ecosystem that puts our clients at the center, combining global access and institutional expertise allowing investors across the GCC region to readily access private markets investments.”

“We are honored to receive this award, which reflects the dedication and innovation of our team in building a platform that truly empowers our clients,” said Yasser Al Khaja, Head of Projects & Business Management at Investcorp Private Wealth. “The Wealth app is more than just a digital platform, it’s an embodiment of our client-first philosophy, combining transparency, accessibility, and technology to empower our investors globally.”

The Investcorp Wealth App provides investor clients with direct and real-time access to their accounts, asset class information and offerings, anytime, anywhere. The secure digital application provides a gateway to private market investing, aligning with Investcorp’s broader strategy to deliver a comprehensive global digital platform that enhances the client experience.

The application is available to download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Real Estate and Infrastructure), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with our clients and other stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages $60 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com/ and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

