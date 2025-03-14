Abu Dhabi – Investcorp Capital plc (the “Company” or “Investcorp Capital”) (ADX symbol: “ICAP”), an investor in private markets and alternative investment opportunities, has acquired an interest in a diversified portfolio of assets consisting of corporate investments, real assets and credit investments (the “Portfolio”) from the Investcorp Group. The Portfolio is comprised of assets in high-potential sectors such as technology and business services, with a large majority in North America and Europe.

Investcorp Capital expects the transaction to drive additional value creation for its shareholders and anticipates realizing a significant portion of the Portfolio in a shorter timeframe than usual.

The transaction was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors on 13 March 2025. The consideration of over $200 million (subject to adjustments) will be payable by the Company on or before 31 December 2025.

Investcorp Capital was advised by KPMG and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP.

Mohamed Aamer, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Investcorp Capital commented: “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of this portfolio from the Investcorp Group, at an attractive fair market value for our shareholders. This transaction adds a range of investment allocations to the Investcorp Capital portfolio that we expect to result in profitable distributions in the near-medium term to the benefit our shareholders.”

About Investcorp Capital plc

Investcorp Capital is an alternative investment company that invests in private markets and provides capital financing services. It offers investors exposure to a global portfolio of investments across various asset classes, including those that have been and will continue to be carefully selected by Investcorp Group. Investcorp Capital covers strategies across corporate investments, global credit, real estate and strategic capital, to generate value and recurring income by receiving dividends, collecting rents, financing fees and interest.

Investcorp Capital was founded by Investcorp Group, a leading independent manager of alternative investments, with $55 billion in assets under management (including assets managed by third parties). Investcorp Group has over four decades of experience and expertise in delivering attractive and consistent returns across multiple strategies, sectors and geographies.

Investcorp Capital is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ICAP”. For more information, please visit www.investcorp-capital.com.