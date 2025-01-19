Doha – Qatar: Invest Qatar has announced the launch of the inaugural “Invest Qatar Pavilion” at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland held from 20 to 24 January. The pavilion will showcase Qatar’s dynamic business ecosystem, innovation-driven economy and diverse opportunities. It will serve as a platform, bringing together national stakeholders and global industry leaders, underscoring Qatar’s unwavering commitment to advancing the future of business and technological progress.

The Invest Qatar Pavilion has been thoughtfully designed to offer a captivating blend of vibrant design and innovative interactive features. It enables visitors to explore the country’s rich culture and thriving business landscape, while discovering the future of innovation and new opportunities.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said: “The debut of the Invest Qatar Pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos marks a significant milestone in our efforts to position Qatar as a premier destination for investment and innovation. This initiative enables us to forge meaningful connections with global leaders, highlighting Qatar’s vibrant business landscape, cultural richness and ambitious vision for driving future growth.”

The carefully curated programming of the pavilion delves into the key themes of this year’s World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age." In partnership with The Economist Impact, Invest Qatar will host two events discussing the themes of innovation, logistics and global connectivity. The first event, titled “Future Pathways for Logistics: Resilience, Innovation, and Global Connectivity,” will explore how emerging technologies, geopolitical trends and sustainability are shaping the future of global logistics and supply chains. The second panel, titled “From Sandboxes to Success: The Middle East’s New Innovation Ecosystems,” will examine how policies, regulatory sandboxes and advanced technologies are fostering entrepreneurial ecosystems and attracting global talent and investment.

These events will feature renowned regional and international speakers, including H.E. Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; Eng. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ; Yousuf Al-Jaida, CEO of QFC; Ann Dunkin, Chief Information Officer, US Department of Energy; Alex Manson, CEO of SC Ventures, Standard Chartered; Volker Ratzmann, Executive Vice President of Corporate Public Affairs, DHL Group; Ernest Nicolas, Chief Supply Chain Officer, HP; Noor Sweid, Founder and Managing Partner, Global Ventures; and Alex Manson, CEO of SC Ventures, Standard Chartered.

