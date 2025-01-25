Doha – Qatar: The Invest Qatar Pavilion made a remarkable debut at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, emerging as a vibrant platform for innovation and international engagement. The pavilion convened international industry leaders, investors and key stakeholders to explore Qatar’s dynamic business ecosystem and diverse investment opportunities, strengthening Qatar’s leadership in driving sustainable economic growth.

The pavilion hosted a series of high-profile events in collaboration with key national stakeholders, sparking insightful discussions and fostering impactful connections. Events included the Doha Forum Reception, during which the theme for the 2025 edition, ‘Equity in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress, was unveiled. Additionally, Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) co-organised a networking breakfast that provided an opportunity for global stakeholders to explore collaborative ventures. Another key event was the panel discussion titled "Where to Invest in Technology: The QIA’s Global Outlook", co-hosted by Media City Qatar and Bloomberg Media, which offered insights into technology investment opportunities.

In partnership with The Economist Impact, the pavilion hosted two signature panels addressing critical themes of global connectivity and innovation. The first, "Future Pathways for Logistics: Resilience, Innovation, and Global Connectivity," explored how emerging technologies and sustainability are reshaping global logistics. The second, "From Sandboxes to Success: The Middle East’s New Innovation Ecosystems," highlighted the region’s efforts to attract global talent and foster entrepreneurial growth.

Reflecting on the pavilion’s success, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said: " The debut of the Invest Qatar Pavilion underscores our commitment to aligning with international priorities while advancing Qatar’s vision for a diversified and resilient economy. The meaningful dialogues and business engagements at the pavilion reaffirm Qatar’s position as a leading destination for investment.”

In addition to the pavilion’s events, Invest Qatar led several business engagements on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting. Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar participated in a thought-provoking session hosted by the Wall Street Journal at their Journal House. Titled, "A Region of Opportunity: How Transformative Economies Are Driving New Growth", the panel discussed how resilient economies leverage human capital, public-private partnerships and intelligent industries to balance short-term goals with long-term ambitions. Moderated by Phillipa Leighton-Jones, Senior Vice President of The Trust, WSJ-Barron’s Group, the session featured Christophe Catoir, President of Adecco and Caspar Herzberg, CEO of Aveva.

About Invest Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) is responsible for overseeing investment promotion activities, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to Qatar. Established in 2019, Invest Qatar’s mission is to strengthen Qatar’s position as an ideal investment destination, while facilitating investments that foster economic diversification and development.

As the gateway to investment solutions, Invest Qatar connects investors to an integrated ecosystem of business and licensing platforms. The Agency partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, ensuring their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.