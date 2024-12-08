Doha – Qatar: – The Investment Promotion Agency (Invest Qatar) successfully concluded its participation in the prestigious LPS Shanghai 2024, Asia-Pacific’s leading luxury real estate exhibition. The event, held from 6-8 December, brought together influential property experts, elite property investors and over 140 luxury real estate companies from around the world to present their unique developments.

As part of the Qatar Pavilions, Invest Qatar partnered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) and renowned local real estate developers, including Qatari Diar, Qetaifan Projects and United Development Company (UDC). The participating entities showcased Qatar’s thriving real estate sector and its diverse range of luxury property offerings.

The Qatar Pavilions highlighted the country’s world-class infrastructure and strong economic fundamentals, making it an attractive destination for global investors. The exhibition visitors gained insights into Qatar’s dynamic business climate and welcoming regulations for foreign property investors.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said: “We were pleased to participate in LPS Shanghai 2024 and showcase Qatar’s conducive business environment. LPS Shanghai provided an excellent platform to connect with potential investors and discuss the unique opportunities the country offers and to highlight why Qatar is emerging as one of the top destinations globally to live, work and do business.”

Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chairman, Aqarat, said: “Our participation in LPS Shanghai was a significant step in showcasing Qatar’s real estate sector to a global audience. The event provided us with the opportunity to highlight the many benefits of investing in real estate in Qatar. We look forward to continuing the many conversations started at LPS Shanghai and supporting property investors to experience a smooth landing in Qatar.”

With a robust economy and progressive real estate policies, Qatar’s real estate sector has grown by 34% from 2015 to 2023. This impressive growth is driven by various factors, including high GDP growth, an influx of population, abundant employment opportunities and favourable government policies. One of the most transformative initiatives has been Qatar’s groundbreaking property ownership reforms, which grant non-Qataris the eligibility to own property and invest in the real estate sector. These initiatives offer an array of benefits, such as permanent residency and the ability to invest in selected commercial activities. The growing diversity of property offerings, coupled with the country’s high quality of life, makes Qatar an ideal destination for real estate investments.

About Invest Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) is responsible for overseeing investment promotion activities, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to Qatar. Established in 2019, Invest Qatar’s mission is to strengthen Qatar’s position as an ideal investment destination, while facilitating investments that foster economic diversification and development.

As the gateway to investment solutions, Invest Qatar connects investors to an integrated ecosystem of business and licensing platforms. The Agency partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, ensuring their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.

For more information, please visit www.invest.qa

About the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat)

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) aims to regulate, stimulate and contribute to the development of the real estate sector in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030). The Authority seeks to integrate governance and regulation within the sector, address the challenges it encounters and preserve the rights of all stakeholders in the real estate ecosystem.

Aqarat works in collaboration with relevant stakeholders and partners, to establish regulatory framewroks and policies that would advance the real estate sector. The Authority also oversees the licensing processes of real estate developers, development projects, and related companies. It also aims to enhance investors’ confidence in the real estate market and enforce the regulations governing the practice of professions related to the real estate development, while raise awareness about these regulations.