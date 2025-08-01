Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Invest Bank has unveiled an exciting new initiative, the 'Sharjah Inspired Design Challenge,' inviting artists, designers, and creatives from across the UAE to craft a timeless icon embodying the rich cultural identity of Sharjah. This innovative competition aims to fuse tradition with modernity, encouraging participants to develop a standalone symbol inspired by Sharjah's historic architecture, calligraphy, and cultural essence.

Humaida Al Khalsan, Head of Corporate Affairs & Marketing at Invest Bank, said: "For us at Invest Bank, one of our core strategic priorities is community impact and engagement. Through this initiative, we seek to engage and celebrate creative talents, aiming to create a powerful visual homage to Sharjah's unique identity, a reflection of both its proud legacy and inspiring future."

Participants are invited to design a modernized icon that captures the spirit of Sharjah's landmarks, architecture, and cultural symbols. The winning entry will receive a cash prize of AED 50,000 and will form a key visual element in the bank's branding. Submissions are open until 22 August 2025.

This challenge underscores Invest Bank's commitment to honouring the Emirate's cultural roots while embracing innovation. The initiative seeks to not only showcase creative talent but also forge a lasting symbol that will stand the test of time, representing Sharjah's harmonious blend of tradition and progress.

About Invest Bank:

Founded in 1975, Invest Bank PSC is a leading public shareholding company, headquartered in Sharjah, UAE. With over four decades of significant presence, Invest Bank has established itself as a reputable entity within the UAE’s banking sector, committed to delivering exceptional financial services. In 2019, the Government of Sharjah became a strategic partner, reaffirming the bank's position through commercial investment, with its shares publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Today, Invest Bank offers a wide array of services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment services.