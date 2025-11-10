Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Invest Bank today announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, reporting a profit before tax of AED 102M, reflecting continued momentum across income streams, balance sheet expansion, and strong recoveries.

Key Financial Highlights

Total assets at AED 13.4 Bn (+24% YTD ).

). Net loans and advances at AED 6.6Bn (+46% YTD) .

. Customer Deposits at AED 11.1Bn (+28% YTD ), with a CASA ratio of 29.4% ( FY’24 : 26.6%).

), with a CASA ratio of FY’24 26.6%). Operating Income of AED 251.4Mn (+21% YoY) , equally contributed by growth in core Net Interest (+16%) and Non-interest (+29%)

, equally contributed by growth in core Net Interest (+16%) and Non-interest (+29%) Net Interest Income was at AED 148.4M up YoY (+AED 21M, 16%), driven by uptick in balance sheet size (+AED 2.3B, 22%), with NIM maintained at 1.6% (YTD Sept-24 : 1.5%), notwithstanding 100bps rate drop in H2’24.

up YoY (+AED 21M, 16%), driven by uptick in balance sheet size (+AED 2.3B, 22%), with NIM maintained at 1.6% (YTD Sept-24 : 1.5%), notwithstanding 100bps rate drop in H2’24. Non-interest income was at AED 103M up YoY (+23M, 29%), as higher loan volumes drive core business fee income and increase in foreign exchange & other income (+AED 10M).

up YoY (+23M, 29%), as higher loan volumes drive core business fee income and increase in foreign exchange & other income (+AED 10M). Operating expenses up YoY by AED 36M (+18%) as the bank continues to invest in talent and technology for future growth.

Robust recovery strategies continue to show positive signs reporting net recoveries of AED 83M during the year.

The Bank remains well capitalized with a healthy capital adequacy ratio of 22.8% (Dec’24 : 28.7%).

(Dec’24 : 28.7%). Strong Liquidity position with Eligible Liquid Asset Ratio of 21.4% as at Sept’25 (Dec’24 :15.6%) and advances to stable resources ratio was at 70.5% (Dec’24 : 68.8%).

as at Sept’25 (Dec’24 :15.6%) and advances to stable resources ratio was at (Dec’24 : 68.8%). Reimbursement Asset (RA): The Bank received AED 380M, during the year (Sep’24 :AED 377M) from Government of Sharjah (GoS) under the Guarantee Agreement, reducing the balance to AED 1.7B in Sept-25 (Dec’24 : 2.1B).

Ratings Upgrade : Invest bank is rated by Capital Intelligence, which recently raised the Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating to ‘b+’ from ‘b’ and Bank standalone rating (BSR) to ‘bb’ from ‘bb-‘. The long term & short term foreign currency ratings (LT/SC FCR) were affirmed at BBB-/A3, with Extra ordinary support rating (ESL) of ‘High’. The outlook for LT FCR and BSR is ‘stable’

Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer, Invest Bank, said: "Our nine-month results reflect the continued strength of our strategy and the solid progress we’re making in building a more diversified and resilient bank. We remain focused on expanding our core business, deepening customer relationships, and driving sustainable profitability across all segments.



On the retail side, we’ve strengthened our deposit portfolio through the launch of the ‘Earn Upfront’ Fixed Deposit campaign, which rewards customers with their full interest payment on Day One — underscoring our commitment to innovative, customer-first banking. At the same time, we continue to advance our digital agenda through our integration with the CBUAE Aani platform, enhancing payment capabilities and improving the overall banking experience.



These initiatives reflect our focus on innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for our customers, shareholders, and the wider economy.”

Forward-Looking Statement

Looking ahead, Invest Bank remains well-positioned for continued growth, supported by a solid capital base, prudent risk management, and a strong liquidity position. The Bank will continue to diversify its business mix while investing in technology and process modernization to elevate the customer experience. With initiatives such as enhanced mobile banking, innovative deposit solutions, and ongoing digital transformation, Invest Bank is building a more agile and customer-centric institution aligned with the UAE’s evolving financial landscape.

About Invest Bank:

Invest Bank P.S.C. was established in 1975 as a public shareholding company, in the Emirate of Sharjah and its shares are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Since inception, the Bank has made significant advances and has contributed to the economic development of Sharjah and the wider UAE. The Bank has built a solid reputation and strong relationships with its loyal corporate and retail clients and continues to be their trusted bank of choice. Invest Bank offers a wide range of banking services, adopting a customer driven, time and effort saving policy under the supervision of a highly qualified and specialized bank team.