Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Invest Bank today announced the appointment of Rakan Shiyab as its new General Legal Counsel, bringing on board one of the region’s most accomplished legal professionals to help shape the bank’s next chapter of growth, discipline and leadership.

With a distinguished legal career spanning more than two decades, Rakan brings expertise in the legal framework for banking and finance, strategic transactions, commercial litigation and executive advisory. Most recently, he held the position of Head of Legal, GB & CB MENAP at Standard Chartered, where he led high-impact legal strategy across complex, multi-jurisdictional mandates and institutional change agendas.

Rakan has served as a trusted legal partner to C-suite leaders across industries helping organizations navigate transformation, mitigate risk and unlock value with clarity and precision. His legal career also includes roles at Al Tamimi & Company and HSBC Middle East, where he developed deep knowledge of regional frameworks and global best practices.

At Invest Bank, Rakan will be responsible for leading the legal function as a proactive, solution-oriented and business partner, embedding legal excellence at every level and helping shape a future-ready legal culture that balances protection with performance.

Edris Al Rafi, CEO of Invest Bank, said: “This is more than a legal appointment, it’s a strategic investment in how we think, operate and lead. Rakan brings a rare combination of sharp legal intellect and commercial pragmatism. His leadership will help us move faster, think clearer and operate with the confidence that only great legal judgment can deliver.”

Rakan’s arrival signals the bank’s continued commitment to building a high-performing executive team capable of delivering sustainable growth with discipline, agility and trust.

About Invest Bank:

Founded in 1975, Invest Bank PSC is a leading public shareholding company, headquartered in Sharjah, UAE. With over four decades of significant presence, Invest Bank has established itself as a reputable entity within the UAE’s banking sector, committed to delivering exceptional financial services. In 2019, the Government of Sharjah became a strategic partner, reaffirming the bank's position through commercial investment, with its shares publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Today, Invest Bank offers a wide array of services including retail banking, corporate banking and investment services.