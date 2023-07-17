UAE, Dubai –The Middle East and Africa events industry is poised for significant growth, projected to reach a staggering $76.67 billion by 2028, according to a study published by Research and Markets. Catering to the growing industry, homegrown marketplace app JOVIO is set to revolutionize the way people plan events by offering a one-stop solution to connect customers and events services providers in a single platform. The app will first debut in the UAE this September, with the ultimate aim to become the largest platform to cater for any celebration in the GCC region in the following years.

The JOVIO app will boast innovative features that empower event providers to showcase their offerings to a wider audience, expanding their online presence and business opportunities. Simultaneously, app users will gain access to an extensive selection of options, allowing them to personalize their events according to unique preferences and interests, ranging from venues to entertainment, catering and more.

Rahul Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of JOVIO commented: “The events industry is booming in the region, and we saw an opportunity to tap into this lucrative market by offering a solution that brings together event providers and customers in a single platform. When we first came up with the concept of an events marketplace app, we had one simple goal, to give end users unparalleled choice and convenience in planning their events, all in one platform. We believe that by providing a seamless experience, a user-friendly interface and an array of other features, we can further personalize and elevate the event planning experience in the region, taking it to new heights."

He added: “The UAE is seeing a growing focus on creating an innovation-driven ecosystem. Today, people are becoming increasingly reliant on digital platforms and can buy almost anything online. We’re grateful to be in a country that has well positioned itself as a global hub in digital technology, offering the right infrastructure for companies to introduce innovative solutions across all industries.”

A key feature of the JOVIO is its ability to enable customers to mix and match options from various service providers, creating their perfect event setup through a single platform. Additionally, the app will offer flexible installment options, ensuring greater flexibility and affordability for users.

To enhance the planning process, the app also offers a reminder feature that helps users remember special dates and occasions. With this thoughtful feature, users can stay on top of their event planning and never miss an opportunity to celebrate.

JOVIO was created by a team of entrepreneurs, Amit Godiyal, Rupish Baboo and Rahul Singh bringing together years of experience with leading tech companies such as talabat, Amazon and Zomato. The events marketplace app is set to disrupt the events industry by leveraging cutting-edge technology.