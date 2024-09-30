Cairo, Egypt – INTRO Technology, the technology arm of INTRO Holding and the parent company of Advansys and Forte Cloud, a leader in technological solutions and digital transformation, announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Data Park, the premier and largest Data Center and Cloud Service provider in Oman, to establish Kemet Data Center in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. With a volume of $450 million, the MoU represents the first strategic partnership between the two companies aimed at providing cloud solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), and digital transformation for regional and international markets, particularly in Africa and Middle East.

Spanning over 80,000 sqm, Kemet Data Center will be located strategically in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and developed in two phases. The center will serve as a vital and key facility for large companies that require cost-effective advanced cloud data capabilities, including dynamic scalability, faster data processing, and improving latency, which are essential for improving user experience. With Egypt's strategic location and its advanced infrastructure, the data center will provide companies with a highly efficient and secure platform for their regional and international operations. Stemming from its commitment to sustainability, the center plans to partially rely on the latest sustainable technologies, including solar energy, to power its operations, underscoring its commitment to reducing the carbon footprint while delivering cutting-edge digital solutions and services to meet the growing needs of its customers.

Advansys will host the data center's specialized staff and experts to execute the project efficiently. Through its Center of Excellence, it will manage all aspects, including legal procedures, hardware and equipment importation, and design, further facilitating the partnership to expedite the kickoff phase.

Mr. Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), stated that data center projects are among the services targeted for attraction to the region to meet the growing demand for cloud services, the Internet of Things (IoT), and digital transformation. He pointed out that Kemet Data Center represents the first of its kind in the data center sector within the SCZone and aims to localize an essential service industry. This will take advantage of the Zone’s strategic location on the Red and Mediterranean Seas and its position along the banks of the Suez Canal, which hosts a significant portion of the undersea communications cables passing through the area. This factor is expected to increase foreign investments flowing into the economic zone in the coming period. Mr. Walid Gamal El-Din also noted the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the economic zone and all relevant authorities in the state, led by the Ministry of Communication & Information Technology (MCIT) and the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA).

Commenting on the significance of the MoU, Mr. Mamdouh Abbas, founder and Chairman of INTRO Holding, stated: "This partnership represents a pivotal step in INTRO Technology's strategic journey to expand its technological projects in the Middle East and Africa. By collaborating with Oman Data Park, we combine our expertise in cloud solutions with their proven track record of success in cloud and data center services. We believe that Kemet Data Center will play a vital role in achieving Egypt's digital transformation goals in line with its 2030 vision and positioning it as a key hub in the data center and cloud services sector."

Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, commented on the partnership, stating: "We are excited to embark this strategic partnership with INTRO Technology, a subsidiary of INTRO Holding Group, through establishing Kemet Data Center, which further strengthening our presence in the region. The joint investment opportunities and our collaborative approach will support the growth and innovation in the Middle East, and its economic development. We look forward to working together to provide digital solutions through advanced data centers that meet the growing needs of companies worldwide to establish a presence in the region."

For its part, Oman Data Park will provide comprehensive commercial services, including overseeing the design, consulting on the center's construction, and managing operations. With a strong position and a proven track record, Oman Data Park supports establishing this ambitious project and developing its advanced facilities. The center reflects Oman Data Park's ongoing commitment to enhancing strategic relationships that support the region's digital transformation and economic growth.

Kemet Data Center will cater to the growing demand for cloud services, the Internet of Things (IoT), and digital transformation across the region. As global enterprises look for cost-effective, secure, and scalable data storage solutions, Egypt’s advantageous location hosting a significant portion of the region’s undersea cables positions it as a key hub for international players.