Riyadh, KSA: Intigral, the media arm of stc Group and MENA region’s leading provider of digital entertainment, announced its strategic partnership with Bedaya TV, a socially-oriented Saudi channel dedicated to producing reality TV shows and promoting local content and talent. Bedaya TV is one of the largest Arabic channels in terms of television production and is widely acclaimed for its community reach and popularity among audiences in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries.

Through the new partnership with Bedaya TV, Intigral emphasizes its strategy to offer users more viewing options and make all their favorite content accessible through one easy-to-navigate platform. This collaboration builds upon Intigral's commitment to empowering local talent and developing the Saudi digital entertainment sector while cementing its position as a digital entertainment leader in the MENA region.

Leveraging its investment in an innovative suite of top-rated services, and strategic partnerships, Intigral harnesses the power of its aggregator platform, stc tv, to customize the viewing experience to match the individual preferences of each viewer. This customer-centric approach guarantees that subscribers enjoy a personalized and seamless entertainment journey.

Commenting on the partnership, Intigral’s CEO Makus Golder said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Bedaya TV in our shared mission to empower and promote Saudi talent and contribute to the growth of a sustainable and vibrant ecosystem for content creation in the Kingdom. This strategic partnership resonates with our strategy and the exceptional value our platforms bring to all stakeholders, including our business partners and end users. Intigral strives to captivate and delight viewers with its top-tier offerings, providing businesses with comprehensive solutions to deliver unparalleled digital entertainment experiences to their customers. By seamlessly integrating our platforms’ cutting-edge solutions and extensive content library, we empower businesses to elevate customer engagement and foster growth within the rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

On his part, Bedaya TV Chairman Ibrahim Alshehri said: “We’re pleased to join forces with Intigral to provide exceptional digital entertainment and enhance customers' experience. Bedaya TV and Intigral are committed to empowering Saudi talent to indulge in captivating experiences that transcend boundaries and ignite their imaginations. Our objective is to deliver quality content that brings entertainment and joy to a wide-ranging audience, and stc tv allows us to reach the most relevant segment of video streamers in KSA”

Intigral's master aggregator approach ensures a seamless digital experience supported by an industry-leading streaming service. By aggregating and curating top regional and global content, Intigral provides audiences across the region with a streamlined entertainment experience over a single platform with one account and a single bill.

With a team of over 200 OTT experts and an impressive portfolio of more than 30 global content partnerships, Intigral has solidified its position as the preferred content streaming partner for telecom operators across the MENA region.

About stc tv:

stc tv is an industry-leading streaming service that aggregates and curates top regional and global content available for MENA audiences. With a flurry of OTT platforms available in the market, it's becoming increasingly difficult for consumers to navigate, discover, and engage with the content they like.

stc tv solves that paint point through its world-class streaming platform, customer-centric digital experience, and rich content that is handpicked from top partners, including Shahid, STARZPLAY, discovery+, Wide Khaliji, Cartoon Network, Boomerang & more; bringing about a unique library with the best movies, TV shows, documentaries, and kids’ programs.

Users are also able to watch exclusives and original productions that cannot be found anywhere else, in addition to the best free-to-air & encrypted live TV channels from regional & international networks and broadcasters.

All of this and much more in one place!

