Sharjah, UAE – Intertek Cristal, a market leading global health, safety, quality, and security risk management business focused on the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors, announced today that it has awarded the “Sharjah Collection by Mysk” luxury hospitality group two FoodCheck Certifications for its boutique properties, Mysk Al Badayer Retreat and Mysk Al Faya Retreat. Sharjah Collection by Mysk is a destination management and hotel group that operates under the umbrella of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, and manages unique boutique hotels and eco-retreats in the Emirate of Sharjah and elsewhere.

Intertek Cristal’s FoodCheck Standard is an internationally recognised programme, based on the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) methodology, which helps the hospitality industry to plan, identify, prioritise, and effectively manage food safety risks. By conducting routine audits and measuring the mandatory control points throughout the food chain, FoodCheck provides assurance to all stakeholders that the proper food safety management system is in place to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

Samir Ahmed, Managing Director of Intertek Cristal and Intertek Checkpoint, said: “We are thrilled to be working with such a prestigious group as Sharjah Collection by Mysk. Globally, the pandemic has changed the decision-making process of travelers and tourists. They are now demanding proof of higher safety and hygiene standards. The hospitality sector is responding by making it a top priority to be even more proactive when it comes to managing health, safety, and hygiene risks. The sector is taking action to give guests and employees the assurance they need to stay, dine, and work at their properties. Through Intertek Cristal’s FoodCheck programme, we are helping hotels, restaurants, and food outlets retain the confidence of their guests.”

Shafik Alaaeddine, General Manager of Sharjah Collection by Mysk retreats said: “Our guests demand and deserve the highest standards of safety and hygiene, which are part and parcel of delivering on our promise of a bespoke, memorable experience. We are delighted to be working with Intertek Cristal to implement the FoodCheck Standard across our two destinations and to deliver an enhanced level of food safety and health protection. These certifications send a strong message about the significance we place on implementing food safety management and hygienic practices and processes in our properties.”

