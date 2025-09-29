Greeneration, Dubai’s high-end vertical farm founded by Roman Ulyanov, has announced a strategic partnership with Harvest IQ, an agritech innovation expert, to help strengthen the UAE’s food security and redefine premium F&B supply.

This collaboration combines Greeneration’s trusted relationships with Michelin-star chefs and 5-star hotels - delivering hyperlocal edible flowers, specialty leaves, and microgreens on the day of harvest - with Harvest IQ’s deep expertise in scaling agritech innovation.

By providing chefs with a reliable supply of premium ingredients, the partnership empowers culinary creativity and elevates the UAE's gastronomic reputation on the global stage.

"We are excited for this alliance to significantly strengthen our distribution network and expand our assortment," said Roman Ulyanov, Founder & CEO of Greeneration.

According to him, this advancement will ensure luxury HoReCa kitchens across the region continue to receive the freshest, most sustainable produce through a stronger distribution network while opening new opportunities for growth in the F&B sector.

Petr Sergeev, Co-Founder at Harvest IQ, said: Together, we aim to accelerate agritech innovation, enhance food security, and contribute to a more sustainable future in the region."

From boosting the resilience of local food systems to supporting the UAE’s hospitality milestones, this marks a step forward in building a sustainable, world-class culinary ecosystem, he added.

