Riyadh, Saudi Arabia– Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has awarded the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), the largest utility company in the Middle East and North Africa, two ISO certificates for complying with international standards of ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 for Information Technology Service Management and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for Information Security Management. SEC had initially been granted two ISO certifications from Intertek two years ago. These were awarded for continuing to uphold the global standards and expanding its scope across 68 different services within the company’s Information Technology & Digital Transformation.

Using the ISO/IEC 27000 family of standards helps organisations manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted to the company by third parties. An information security management system is a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information so that it remains secure. ISO/IEC 20000-1 promotes the adoption of a service management system to provide value and consistency for both the customer and the service provider. These certifications validate SEC’s focus on its customers through establishing international communication centers supported by new technologies that comply with global standards.

Waqas Ahmed, Area Manager for the Eastern Region at Intertek presented the award to Zaid A. Al-Jendel, Executive Director of SEC and the Senior Management team during a special ceremony held at SEC headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the event, Zaid A. Al-Jendel said, "Information Technology & Digital Transformation are at the heart of many core activities that businesses and individuals conduct every day, and it is crucial for an industry leader like SEC to implement and maintain the highest international standards and to continue to enhance them. Our customers trust us for this continuous commitment and drive. Having these two certifications from Intertek demonstrate that we are steadfast about ensuring that we always implement best-in-class management system practices and provide high-quality services.”

Sandeep Vig, Director, Business Assurance – MENAP and India added, “SEC is committed to providing high-quality IT and communication services across Saudi Arabia based on the highest international standards. Getting certified for 68 services enables the company to manage its IT systems more efficiently while further mitigating any security risk to the business.”

