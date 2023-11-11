United Arab Emirates: Interregional Center for Strategic Analytics' booth at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 witnessed the signing of a number of memorandums of understanding and partnerships with a number of institutions and bodies amid a remarkable demand for the Center's publications, which exceeded 50 issues, including 28 new publications, which varied between books, periodicals, research series, files, estimates and in-depth analysis, covering all readers' interests.

The second issue of the quarterly "State of the World" was well received by visitors to the exhibition, which focused on monitoring and analyzing strategic trends and emerging phenomena in the world's regions in various fields, with the participation of experts and academics from the Middle East and the world.

The journal International Studies, Global Sout, received great interest from visitors to the exhibition. The audience was interested in the first issue of the new specialized journal "International Indicators", entitled "Environmental Achievement Index", which monitored and followed up the effectiveness of the environmental efforts undertaken by the UAE in the field of environment and climate.

She took over the book "The Continent of the Future: How to Understand the State of Africa?" , the book "American Decline: Domestic Crises and the Global Standing of the United States," and the book "Environmental Collapse: The Transformations of International Relations of Climate Change" are of particular interest to visitors.

On the other hand, visitors to the "InterRegional" pavilion were interested in the publication of "Features of the Rise of Colored Economies in International Relations", which addresses the dimensions of the rise of the concept of colored economies globally in light of the endeavors of governments and international institutions to reach a more sustainable future and achieve sustainable development, and is the latest publication of the " Light House" series, which deals with theoretical concepts and emerging trends, and their effects on international and regional interactions.

During the exhibition, Interregional Strategic Analytics launched 22 new issues of the "New World" series, which address the most prominent geopolitical transformations affecting the future of the world's regions in the security, military, political, economic, societal and technological fields.

Visitors to the exhibition were particularly interested in the latest edition of the New World series, such as "Investment Competition: A Map of U.S. and Chinese Investments Around the World", "The Challenges of the Chinese Century in the International System", "Reformulation of the National Security Strategies of the World ", and "Global Armament Trends after the Ukraine War".

About Interregional Strategic Analytics:-

Interregional Strategic Analytics is a multi-functional public consulting firm, established on January 20, 2021, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and includes a Derasat Center that monitors and analyzes current developments of a strategic nature, through academic activities, such as media observatories, policy analysis, specialized periodicals, websites and panel discussions.

The Foundation interacts with the activities of the Public Sphere in the world's regions that have an impact on the region, with the aim of providing a balanced view of the reality of the Middle East and the orientations of key Arab countries, especially the Gulf, "across regions". It also works to support the process of policy formation and decision-making, in public and private institutions, inside the country, and outside the country, within the framework of the rules governing the work of free zone companies.

For more information, we are pleased to contact you

info@interregional.com

TwoFour54, Yas Creative District, Building 2 , C40-P3-335, Abu Dhabi

P.O. Box 769640, Abu Dhabi, UAE