New Regus location is part of the drive to provide top class facilities in a wide variety of locations as hybrid working becomes a reality for more workers

This opening follows a partnership agreement with El Gouna, who has invested in the IWG platform to create a branded flexible workspace across their cities and communities

The location marks IWG’s fourth location outside Cairo, as part of its plans to have 150 operational centers across Egypt in the next 3 years

Cairo - International Workplace Group, the world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions with brands including Spaces and Regus, opened a state-of-the-art flexible workspace in El Gouna, the fully integrated and sustainable town by Orascom Development in the Red Sea. As the adoption of hybrid working rapidly accelerates across Egypt and the MENA region, the number of enquiries for space in International Workplace Group locations has risen sharply and this new opening helps meet rising demand.

The addition of International Workplace Group’s latest location in Regus at El Gouna marks its 18th location in Egypt. Situated in El Gouna’s Fanadir Marina, this new location is part of a drive by IWG to meet the sharply rising demand for top-class flexible working space in the area. By bringing an additional high-quality office space to Egypt and the Red Sea region, IWG is enabling residents to work closer to home, reducing the need for long commutes. El Gouna is designed to offer speed, ease, and convenience at every turn. From the rapid service to the accessibility of amenities, the infrastructure and services are tailored to make life as smooth and hassle-free as possible.

El Gouna doesn’t just offer business opportunities; it creates a space for like-minded individuals to experience the cohesion of a community, premium amenities, and a thriving workspace. The town’s entrepreneurial spirit, outstanding facilities, and commitment to supporting youth make it the ideal location for fostering innovation and collaboration. El Gouna provides a dynamic environment where tomorrow’s leaders can get inspired, share experiences, and build a lifestyle that seamlessly blends work, living, and recreation.

The new location will provide space for established firms and start-ups across a range of industries, as well as students and individuals. The new Regus location will include facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-workers and creative spaces.

With explosive market growth as companies of all sizes adopt hybrid working for the long term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030. Through the International Workplace Group, partners can capitalize on this fast-growing sector while being supported by IWG’s unparalleled experience. Hybrid offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of $11,000 per employee. As the ongoing shift towards hybrid working accelerates, the potential for further growth is exponential with an estimated 1.2 billion white collar workers globally and a total addressable market of more than $2 trillion (£1.57 trillion). Conventional office occupancy will continue to fall as businesses require less traditional space and turn into flexible workspace instead. In 2023, International Workplace Group welcomed over 800 new partner locations and counts 83% of Fortune 500 companies among its customer bases.

The partnership between IWG and El Gouna enables both parties to benefit from their shared offerings, where the world-renowned real estate giant will maximize the return on their unique real estate spaces by capitalizing on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working. With an annual investment of around £50m in its technology platform, International Workplace Group provides partners with access to all the company’s expertise as well as design and fit-out support and sales and marketing capabilities.

Marc Descrozaille – CEO Middle East & Africa at IWG plc, said “We are continuing to establish a stronger and much-needed footprint in the MENA region. The need for high-quality flexible workspace continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal. We are very pleased to work in partnership with multiple partners in Egypt and the region to develop our brands under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their buildings and communities”.

Youssef Najeeb, Country Manager for IWG in Egypt, added: “Companies across Egypt are recognizing the benefits of the hybrid working model, boosting employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment. Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs. We are proud to have El Gouna, by Orascom Development as a new global partner, and we’re looking forward to extending our collaboration to include an IWG workspace at more of their outstanding communities.”

"We are thrilled to partner with International Workplace Group to bring premium flexible workspace to El Gouna, further solidifying our commitment to creating integrated, sustainable communities that cater to the evolving needs of modern professionals. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of providing innovative solutions that enhance work-life balance and foster economic growth within our town. El Gouna has become a hub for entrepreneurship, offering a dynamic environment that nurtures creativity, collaboration, and growth for businesses of all sizes,” said Mohamed Ashour, Chief Commercial Officer of El Gouna.

International Workplace Group’s multi-brand expansion strategy is designed to appeal to every type of business and entrepreneur. International Workplace Group creates personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size, from some of the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of flexible working to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

El Gouna is rapidly establishing itself as Egypt's entrepreneurial hub, fostering creativity and innovation. G-Valley is set to become a premier startup hub with co-working areas, offices, and event spaces, while future phases will include housing, commercial areas, and a G-Passport offering benefits to startups. Additionally, the upcoming Business Park will become a vibrant commercial hub, supporting a wide range of businesses, from financial institutions to retailers, further boosting job creation, economic growth, and the growing business community in El Gouna.

About International Workplace Group PLC

International Workplace Group is the global leader in hybrid work solutions and workspace brands. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size. From some of the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of International Workplace Group’s hybrid working platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

International Workplace Group’s unrivalled network coverage includes approximately 4,000 locations across more than 120 countries and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base.

Through our brands including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature, we help millions of people and their businesses to work more productively. We do so by providing the world’s leading hybrid work platform with professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and digital services all available via the International Workplace Group’s app.

About El Gouna

El Gouna, the fully integrated town by Orascom Development, has been the most prominent destination nestled on the Red Sea on an area of 36.9 million square meters for more than 35 years. The town encompasses 9,200 delivered residential units, 18 hotels with 2,800 rooms, schools offering various international curricula including Swiss and British certifications, an international hospital, start-up workspace facility, four marinas, two world-class golf courses, an Egyptian Premier League football club, a culture & conference center, and an array of services.

Each of El Gouna’s hotels is characterized by unique architectural charm. From the Upper Nubian flair of Steigenberger to the Asian-inspired design of The Chedi, which is part of The Leading Hotels of the World portfolio, and Casa Cook's down-to-earth yet stylish aesthetic, there's a hotel for every taste. The interior design across these hotels is sleek and understated, prioritizing maximum comfort. Dining in El Gouna is a culinary delight, with impeccable options featuring flavors from locally sourced ingredients, including supplies from El Gouna's own farm. The town also offers a curated selection of spas, blending oriental and far eastern treatments for a holistic relaxation experience.

With a population of more than 25,000 residents of 50+ nationalities, El Gouna is only 30 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, which is only a four-hour flight from Europe’s major capitals.

For more information, please visit: elgouna.com

About Orascom Development Holding:

Orascom Development Holding is a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 35 years, Orascom Development has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose.

From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to Andermatt Swiss Alps’ breath-taking, year-round mountain destination, each master-planned community is a testament to Orascom Development's commitment to place-making at its finest. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities – including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops and restaurants.

Orascom Development owns a land bank of more than 100 million square meters with approximately 40% under development or developed into thriving communities in Egypt (El Gouna, Makadi Heights, O West, Taba Heights, and Byoum), in the GCC (Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman), and in Europe (Andermatt Swiss Alps in Switzerland, Luštica Bay in Montenegro and West Carclaze Garden Village in the UK). Orascom Development’s hospitality portfolio includes 33 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. ODH shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit OrascomDevelopment.com.