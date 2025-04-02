UAE: International SOS Supply, a leading specialist in providing medical supplies and contributing to the overall improvement of health in the remotest corners of the world, has partnered with Healthcare Consultants International (HCI), a premier provider in the turnkey supply of medical equipment packages and related services. This strategic collaboration will see both parties working together to enhance healthcare provisions and improve patient services in select focus markets.

This partnership will enable International SOS Supply and Healthcare Consultants International to provide hospital projects with seamless and efficient support for the full planning and provision of medical equipment, including design, supply, installation, training, and maintenance.

The collaboration brings together the industry-leading strengths and expertise encompassing project management, design, procurement, logistics, commissioning, training, and maintenance. It will primarily be focused on medical equipment provision in Africa and South-East Asia

Sune Svenningsen, Chief Executive Officer, Supply Division, International SOS, said, "Our partnership with Healthcare Consultants International represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance healthcare delivery in key markets. By combining our strengths, we are well-positioned to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes on a number of projects already in the pipeline, as well as enhancing future medical facilities and services. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will benefit both our organisations and the customers we serve."

Rob Whitty, CEO of Healthcare Consultants International, commented, "We are excited to embark on this partnership with International SOS. As part of our ecosystem of partners and equipment suppliers who want to have a positive impact on patients, we are delighted to partner with International SOS who share the same ethos. Our combined expertise and resources will undoubtedly lead to significant advancements in healthcare delivery and infrastructure in the regions we serve. Together, we are poised to make a meaningful impact on the lives of many."

About International SOS Supply

International SOS Supply is dedicated to saving lives and contributing to the overall improvement of health in the remotest corners of the world, be that on land, air, or water. We achieve this by providing the right medical supplies precisely when and where they are needed, fostering healthier communities and saving lives where it matters most.

Committed to the highest standards, we hold ISO 9001, 13485, 14001, GDP and MQAS certifications and comply with ISO 20400 on Sustainable Procurement. Recognised globally for transformative impact, International SOS Supply stands as a trusted partner in healthcare. We approach business uniquely, building partnerships based on trust and shared responsibility, consistently delivering on our promises.

As an ISO-certified and GDP-compliant wholesale organisation, we boast a team of over 200 dedicated professionals. Our full-service partnership delivers customised, turnkey solutions, emphasising expertise, quality and efficiency.

At International SOS Supply, we go beyond delivering practical solutions; we focus on longer-term impact. Our proven track record in partnering with private and public sector organisations reflects our commitment to quality, economy, and effectiveness. We prioritise sustainability, helping our customers maximise their investments for a better future.

About Healthcare Consultants International (HCI)

Health Consultants International Ltd specializes in turnkey healthcare solutions around the world to deliver sustainable healthcare outcomes.

We offer comprehensive end-to-end services including design and planning, organising financing, equipment specification, procurement, shipping, commissioning, training and maintenance, ensuring a seamless delivery for our clients.

Our team consists of experienced healthcare planners and project managers supported by a network of associates and partners offering business case preparation, capacity & demand modelling, financing, environmental & social impact studies, master planning & design, construction supervision and operational readiness. We maintain long-term relationships with many of the world's leading equipment manufacturers.

We bring expertise in solving complex problems in the most challenging markets across Africa, Asia, Central & Latin America and the Caribbean.