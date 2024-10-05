Dubai, UAE – International Modern Hospital (IMH) is proud to announce the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Aesthetic Department, marking a new era in advanced cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatments. This groundbreaking venture is in collaboration with DMAX, a globally recognized leader in cosmetic surgery and aesthetics, combining IMH's clinical excellence with DMAX's expertise in marketing and patient outreach. This strategic partnership will cater to a growing global demand for cosmetic enhancements, offering cutting-edge solutions for patients from the Middle East to the Far East, including countries like China and South Korea.

Partnership for Excellence in Aesthetics

IMH’s newly launched Aesthetic Department is a perfect blend of the hospital’s strength in medical equipment, highly skilled professionals, and a strong clinical foundation, paired with DMAX’s extensive networking and marketing capabilities. Together, the partnership is set to transform Dubai into a hub for advanced aesthetic solutions, making the hospital a top choice for medical tourists seeking world-class treatments in plastic surgery and other aesthetic services.

This collaboration is designed to meet the demands of modern patients who increasingly focus on enhancing their appearance in addition to maintaining overall health. The new department will encourage medical tourism by offering ultra-modern equipment and world-class procedures, ensuring patients receive treatments that meet international standards. With a growing Chinese population in the UAE, the Aesthetic Department will cater to a wide demographic, providing premium, accessible cosmetic surgery options to those looking for clinical excellence and superior care.

A Visionary Milestone

The launch of the Aesthetic Department reflects IMH’s forward-thinking approach in delivering high-quality services that go beyond traditional healthcare, addressing the global trend of patients seeking to improve their aesthetic profile. This holistic approach emphasizes the beautification of the mind, body, and soul, offering solutions that are more than just skin-deep.

Key Quotes from Leadership

Sheikh Aidroos Hassan Omar Alesayi, Chairman of IMH, commented on the launch:

"This is a defining moment for International Modern Hospital. The opening of our Aesthetic Department is more than just a new service; it’s a statement about our vision for the future. We are committed to providing not only the highest standards of medical care but also comprehensive aesthetic services that cater to a diverse, global population. Dubai is now one step closer to becoming the leading destination for advanced cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatments, and we are proud to be part of this transformation."

Dr. Kishan Pakkal, CEO of IMH, echoed these sentiments:

"We’ve reached another significant milestone for the hospital as we pursue our long-term goals. Our focus extends beyond just medical care; we’re also committed to aesthetics, plastic surgery, and the overall beautification of the mind, body, and soul. With the collaboration of DMAX and IMH, we’re on the right track to provide the best services to our patients, patrons, and their families."

Dr. Lisa, CEO of DMAX, added:

"Dubai is rapidly emerging as a global leader in aesthetic advancements, and our collaboration with IMH is set to revolutionize the cosmetic surgery landscape here. At DMAX, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in beauty and aesthetics, and together with IMH, we will deliver treatments that are not only effective but also safe and transformative for our patients. This partnership is an exciting step toward a future where Dubai becomes a central hub for patients worldwide seeking the best in aesthetic surgery."

About International Modern Hospital

International Modern Hospital is a leading healthcare institution in Dubai, known for its state-of-the-art medical technologies and highly qualified healthcare professionals. With a focus on delivering exceptional patient care and offering a wide range of medical services, IMH continues to innovate and expand its services, including the newly inaugurated Aesthetic Department.

About DMAX

DMAX is a renowned leader in cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatments, known for its expertise in marketing and patient outreach. With a global presence and an impressive track record in enhancing patients' beauty, DMAX continues to set the benchmark in aesthetic medicine.

Contact Information:

International Modern Hospital

Kishore Vishwanath

Email: Kishore.v@imh.ae

Website: www.imh.ae