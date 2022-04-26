Dhahran, Saudi Arabia:– International Maritime Industries (IMI) and Zamil Offshore have officially announced the commercial registration of the National Shipbuilding Industries Company (NSIC).

The announcement comes after IMI and Zamil Offshore previously signed the joint venture agreement in November last year to deliver world-class Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) building and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NSIC will support localization efforts in Saudi by laying the foundation for the establishment of a local, cost-efficient operation where all OSV shipbuilding and MRO activities will be carried out in the Kingdom, supporting the development of an advanced and sustainable maritime industry in line with the goals of Vision 2030. It will also help attract world-class supply chain stakeholders and offer new employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.

NSIC will initially operate from the Zamil facility in Dammam port that will receive new build OSV and MRO projects before relocating its operations to its headquarters at the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services in Ras Al Khair in 2023.

Dr. Abdullah Al Ahmari, CEO of International Maritime Industries and Chairman of the Board of NSIC said: “We are proud to receive this commercial registration for the joint venture with our technical partner Zamil Offshore. In addition to supporting the Kingdom’s mandate to develop the Saudi maritime industry, NSIC will be focused on building strategic partnerships with local companies to enhance our ability to deliver leading products and services to OSV operators. The formation of NSIC marks a significant milestone for the Kingdom’s maritime industry.”

Sufyan Al Zamil, CEO of Zamil Offshore Services Company said: “We are delighted to have received the commercial registration for NSIC, thus creating a path to further develop our strategic relationship with IMI. With IMI’s global expertise and top-class facilities at Ras Al Khair and the technical know-how of Zamil in the OSV shipbuilding and repair arena, we are confident that NSIC will address the needs of the local market and also compete in the regional and international stage.”

Nelson Mackie, Acting CEO of NSIC said: “It is an honor to lead this partnership that will combine IMI’s state-of-the-art facilities with Zamil’s global knowledge and expertise for the benefit of Saudi Arabia. With the support of its partners, NSIC aims to be the region’s most competitive OSV builder and MRO service provider.”

-Ends-

About International Maritime Industries:

Located at Ras Al-Khair on Saudi Arabia’s eastern seaboard, International Maritime Industries (IMI) will be the largest maritime facility in the MENA region, with global ambitions and reach. IMI’s full-service yard will be capable of building four new offshore rigs and more than 43 vessels per year, including VLCCs, as well as providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for more than 260 maritime products. State-of-the-art technologies including artificial intelligence, biometrics and the Internet of Things are embedded into the yard’s infrastructure, offering customers a cutting-edge advantage in an era of digitalization. IMI is a Saudi Aramco sponsored joint venture (JV) with partners Bahri, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Lamprell.

Find out more: www.imi-ksa.com

About Zamil Offshore:

Zamil Offshore Services Company has been offering diversified offshore and marine support services to the oil and gas industry since 1977. Its core business includes offshore marine and diving services, offshore construction and hookup services, shipbuilding, ship and rig maintenance, and seaport operations. The company operates shipyards on both coasts of the Kingdom, namely, at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Saudi Aramco’s West Pier Facility at Ras Tanura, and Jeddah Islamic Port. Through its shipyards, Zamil has built and delivered over 50 vessels to various clients in and out of the Kingdom and offers repair services to over 150 vessels annually. In addition, Zamil owns and operates a fleet of over 60 offshore support vessels and jack-up barges. Zamil also manages the pilotage operations at King Abdulaziz Dammam Port, conducting about 2,500 movements in and out of the port facility every year. Zamil Offshore Services Company is a wholly owned Zamil Group Holding Company subsidiary.