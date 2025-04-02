Abu Dhabi, UAE: International Development Bank (IDB) is proud to participate as a Gold Sponsor in the Future Finance portfolio at the 14th AIM Congress, taking place from April 7 to 9, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

AIM Congress, supported by over 400 local and international partners, serves as a key platform for fostering collaboration, strengthening global financial cooperation, and showcasing the financial sector’s role in driving innovation and economic growth. The event highlights lucrative investment opportunities and facilitates meaningful connections between investors and decision-makers worldwide.

IDB’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing joint initiatives that enhance global investment landscapes. The event will provide a unique opportunity for engagement with top-tier investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and business executives, fostering knowledge exchange and promoting cutting-edge financial solutions that contribute to sustainable development goals and accelerate economic progress on a global scale.

Dr. Zead Khalaf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the International Development Bank, emphasized the significance of this strategic partnership, stating: “Our collaboration with AIM Congress 2025 aligns with our firm belief in the UAE’s pivotal role in fostering global economic cooperation. The UAE continues to lead efforts in unifying international initiatives to establish a more inclusive, sustainable, and globally integrated investment ecosystem.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for this alliance, Dr. Khalaf highlighted IDB’s position as a leading financial institution in Iraq, offering comprehensive banking services across corporate and investment sectors. Notably, IDB became the first Iraqi bank to secure a license from the Central Bank of the UAE in 2022, a milestone that has expanded its service offerings and strengthened financial ties between Iraq and the UAE. Through this strategic presence, IDB serves as a vital financial bridge, fostering cross-border investments and promoting economic collaboration between the two nations.

Building on its successful engagement in previous editions of AIM Congress, IDB will leverage its platform at the exhibition to introduce tailored financial solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of Iraqi and Emirati enterprises. These bespoke financial products and services will support bilateral investment initiatives, drive successful business ventures, and cultivate long-term strategic partnerships.

Dr. Khalaf further emphasized that IDB’s expanding footprint in the UAE will play a crucial role in stimulating investment, enabling businesses to capitalize on market opportunities, and strengthening trade relations. The bank is committed to offering innovative trade finance solutions that facilitate seamless capital flows and enhance bilateral trade and investment activities.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Khalaf reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to advancing intelligent investments and deepening financial integration between regional and global markets. “Through continuous innovation in finance and investment, AIM Congress serves as a premier platform for shaping the future of economic growth. Our partnership reflects a shared vision of fostering sustainable investments and driving prosperity for all,” he stated.