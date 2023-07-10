Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Call it the charge of ChatGPT or a sign of the times, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has moved to the top of the list for career choices among youths entering university.



World Economic Forum has projected that AI will create 97 million new jobs by 2025. Club that with the fact that ChatGPT, which feeds on AI, got 173 million users in just six months after launching, and we get a picture of how all-pervasive AI is going to get.



At the current pace of demand, businesses will face an uphill task to recruit people to handle AI and ML (machine learning) systems. According to a widely quoted study, AI and machine learning jobs jumped almost 75 per cent over the past four years.



“Even before ChatGPT appeared on the radar, AI was gaining supremacy because of its ability to make everything better and faster, and its potential to be deployed in almost every field,” said Professor Khalid Hussain, Dean of the School of Engineering, AURAK. “Foreseeing the demand, we launched Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence three years ago. This summer, with AI creating bigger buzz, we are well prepared to meet the demand of new students.”



The Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence at AURAK is a four-year programme that empowers students to design and develop computer systems and data models, using the latest advances in the field and thus become effective leaders capable of utilizing artificial intelligence and data science locally and globally across various domains. The program includes techniques and topics such as machine learning, computer vision, robotics, data analysis and visualization, natural language processing, and data mining. The new intake begins on August 28.



“It is obvious that there is going to be a shortage of AI professionals in the near future,” said Prof. Khalid Hussain. “So, if any bright young man or woman wants to future-proof their career, AI is the compelling answer, provided they have the aptitude and determination to pursue their goal. At AURAK we are fully geared to provide our students with the right skills and training that will allow them to go out into the world confidently as AI experts.”



With developments like self-driving cars, growing popularity of digital assistants (Siri, Alexa), facial recognition, chatbots, automation of most jobs and the supremacy of ChatGPT, academics are gung-ho about AI as a career choice, and expect universities to develop varied courses in different areas of AI in the near future.



