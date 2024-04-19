The event also celebrated the recently opened Jones Social, a modern restaurant concept offering a fusion of global flavours and urban chic where diners can connect, socialise, and embark on new culinary adventures

Abu Dhabi, UAE: InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury & lifestyle portfolio, has officially opened its doors in the affluent neighbourhood of Al Bateen in an event held on April 18th. The grand opening unfolded with a meticulously planned sequence of events, including a magnificent projection mapping show, live performances, a stunning firework show, and more, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees. The list of invitees included a host of diplomats and senior executives, in addition to prominent figures from IHG Hotels & Resorts and the National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels (NCT&H), the owner of the property.

Offering a new take on upscale living in the heart of Abu Dhabi, InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi is equipped with everything a guest could need. The residence’s 130 fully furnished units boast gorgeous textures and unique contemporary décor, complemented by a range of premium amenities along with spectacular views of the marina and glittering cityscape. Residents and guests can enjoy a wide range of recreational spaces, including a fitness centre, a private beach and pool, alongside a host of award dining destinations, such as Byblos Sur Mer, Cho Gao, Chamas Churrascaria & Bar, and Belgian Beer Café, all within walking distance.

On April 18th at 7 pm, the event commenced with a magnificent projection mapping show covering the entire front side of the property, showcasing a sequence of striking visuals. Guests relished the welcoming atmosphere at the Sea Lounge, which not only featured carefully curated décor and a delightful ambience but also offered sweeping marina views from the terrace. A series of enchanting performances from a DJ, violinist, and saxophonist added to the evening’s charm, captivating guests with their musical talents.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 8 pm, followed by breathtaking fireworks show to mark the grand launch. The event’s extensive list of attendees included various property stakeholders and a host of industry leaders, including His Excellency Tarek Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chairman at NCTH, Mr. Haitham Mattar, Managing Director Middle East, Africa and South West Asia at IHG Hotels & Resorts, Dani Demerjian, Cluster General Manager at InterContinental Hotel and Residences Abu Dhabi, along with esteemed ambassadors, diplomats and corporate head honchos, socialites and more.

The celebration continued as guests were invited to Jones Social, where Yunib Siddiqui, CEO of Jones the Grocer – the company behind this new restaurant – gave a speech and shared insights about Jones Social’s concept and offerings. Opening for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Jones Social is a vibrant destination that brings a delicious new culinary and social dining experience to the heart of the capital. Guests had the chance to enjoy the restaurant’s ambience and offerings, with a special menu thoughtfully curated to showcase its impeccable cuisine, along with live music and energetic performances by Latino dancers, adding a dynamic and engaging element to the evening.

The grand launch of InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi not only celebrated the opening of the property but also highlighted NCT&H’s and IHG Hotels & Resorts’ efforts to create exceptional experiences for visitors and residents alike. Set to elevate the hospitality scene of the capital, the launch of InterContinental Residences Abu

Dhabi aligns with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, which aims to enhance tourism and create a world-class hospitality experience in the capital.

-Ends-

About InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is the world’s first and largest luxury hotel brand with over 215 hotels spanning 70 countries and representing over 70,000 bedrooms around the world. Founded by Pan American Airways Founder, Juan Trippe in 1946, InterContinental is guided by the belief in the power of travel to expand the mind and connect cultures.

Opening doors to a ‘world of fascination’, InterContinental is reimagining the luxury travel experience with the modern luxury traveller at its heart. Striking a harmonious balance between freedom and familiarity, InterContinental focuses on satisfying a guests’ yearning for knowledge and culturally rich experiences, building on its heritage as a beacon of approachable luxury travel.

About IHG Hotels and Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,200 open hotels in over 100 countries, and nearly 2,000 in the development pipeline.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels Essentials: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, Garner hotels, avid hotels

Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, Garner hotels, avid hotels Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

About Jones Social:

Created by the renowned Jones the Grocer, Jones Social is a casual dining concept celebrated for its welcoming vibe and delightful food. A cultural and social hotspot with branches across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, Jones Social creates an environment where families, friends, and nomads can unwind, grab a quick bite, or catch up over a sharing-style meal. Welcoming guests all day long, Jones Social celebrates global flavours by presenting dishes cooked on an open fire with drinks on the side to complement every meal and chat.

Website: www.jones-social.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonessocialabudhabi/