Dubai-UAE: Inter Emirates Motors is thrilled to announce the introduction of four innovative electric vehicles (EVs) from MG Motor, marking a significant stride in bolstering sustainable mobility across the United Arab Emirates. The introduction of MG4, MG Marvel R, The New MG ZS EV, and MG HS PHEV to the UAE market brings forth a suite of vehicles that seamlessly blend performance, efficiency, and eco-friendly technology, catering to a diverse range of consumer preferences and driving needs.

The recently launched MG4 is a compact electric hatchback that is set to redefine sustainable mobility in the United Arab Emirates. The MG4 Electric is not just a vehicle; it's a statement on wheels, offering a Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) design, ensuring optimal weight distribution and a nimble driving experience.

The MG4 is powered by an E-Motor that promises 180kW power and features 3-Level Energy Recovery, presenting a perfect amalgamation of performance and efficiency. With its sleek design, interactive ambient light with 64 colors, a 12-inch full virtual dashboard, and a 10-inch touchscreen, the MG4 is a testament to MG Motor's commitment to providing technologically advanced vehicles without compromising on style or performance.

Mohamed Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of Inter Emirates Motors, stated: "The introduction of the MG4 to the UAE market marks a significant milestone for both Inter Emirates Motors and MG Motor. This vehicle is not only a testament to the innovative spirit of MG Motor but also aligns seamlessly with the UAE's vision for sustainable and technologically advanced mobility solutions. We are incredibly excited to offer our customers not just the MG4, but three more vehicles that perfectly blend performance, technology, and sustainability."

The MG Marvel R Electric, a mid-sized SUV, is equipped with a large module cell pack solution, ensuring a longer range and employs hair-pin winding technology in its electric motors, guaranteeing an efficient and powerful driving experience.

The MG ZS EV, a practical and well-equipped small electric family car, introduces a new Long Range version, offering an impressive range at an affordable price, making electric driving accessible to a wider audience.

Lastly, the MG HS PHEV combines the best of both worlds with its plug-in hybrid technology, offering various interior color options, ambient light, a driving mode selection with a Super Sport button, and sport synthetic leather seats, ensuring a comfortable and dynamic driving experience.

These models are pivotal in aligning with the UAE’s vision towards sustainability and reducing carbon footprints. With the UAE’s robust infrastructure for EVs and a growing emphasis on adopting green vehicles, these models from MG Motor represent not only a luxurious and technologically advanced driving option but also a step towards eco-friendly mobility.

Hisham ElSahn, General Manager of Inter Emirates Motors, added, "The addition of the MG Marvel R, MG ZS EV, and MG HS PHEV to our portfolio underscores our dedication to providing diverse and sustainable mobility solutions. These models are equipped with cutting-edge technology and provide efficient, yet powerful performance, ensuring that our customers in the UAE experience the future of driving, today."

Inter Emirates Motors, a pioneering automotive company in the UAE, is committed to delivering innovative mobility solutions that meet the diverse needs of its customers. With a focus on sustainability, quality, and technological advancement, Inter Emirates Motors continues to redefine the automotive landscape in the UAE.

About Inter Emirates Motors (IEM):

Inter Emirates Motors LLC. (IEM) is a subsidiary of Ali & Sons Holding LLC and was appointed in March 2021 by MG Motor Middle East as the new official distributor for MG in the United Arab Emirates. IEM currently operates six showrooms – in Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 99 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car club in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

