Riyadh – Intelmatix, a deep-tech AI company headquartered in Riyadh with offices in London and Boston, has announced the development of the initial version of the “Advisor,” an interactive AI-powered system that transforms institutional decision-making by providing recommendations after analyzing complex business scenarios. This innovation enhances enterprises’ ability to make informed decisions and develop AI-driven strategies.

Building on Intelmatix’s leadership in decision intelligence and generative AI, the “Advisor” represents a breakthrough in AI-powered decision-making. This launch comes at a time of increasing reliance on AI-driven analytics and intelligence, with studies indicating that AI-assisted decision-making can improve efficiency by up to 50% across multiple industries.

The “Advisor” seamlessly integrates with Intelmatix’s Enterprise Decision Intelligence Platform (EDIX), serving as an AI Agent Orchestrator that coordinates AI agents and applications within the platform. This provides enterprises with unprecedented capabilities in decision-making and equips them to navigate complex future challenges.

When posed with a question, the “Advisor” begins by deeply analyzing it, clearly identifying objectives and constraints using Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities. It then reframes the question within a precise analytical framework, breaking it down into actionable components. Next, a suite of specialized AI agents within the EDIX platform is activated, each assigned to process a specific aspect of the query. Finally, the system consolidates the recommendations into a comprehensive strategy, highlighting key areas for improvement.

The capabilities of the “Advisor” can be illustrated through a real-world example involving a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain. A business user within the company poses a question to the “Advisor,” which immediately analyzes the inputs and identifies key areas for optimization, such as sales, pricing, raw material costs, and workforce expenses. The “Advisor” then activates specialized Decision Intelligence Agents within the EDIX platform—marketing and pricing agents focus on boosting sales, while inventory and HR agents work on cost reduction. The platform also aggregates data from internal enterprise systems and external sources to create a digital twin of the company, enabling actionable recommendations. Once approved by the company’s decision-makers, these recommendations are executed automatically, seamlessly integrating with Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Workforce Management Systems, leading to measurable financial performance improvements.

Dr. Anas Alfaris, CEO of Intelmatix, stated: "With the ‘Advisor,’ we are bringing the future into reality and making Decision Intelligence accessible to all enterprises. The ‘Advisor’ acts as a true consultant—always ready to analyze your business data, optimize performance, and suggest the best strategies.”

About Intelmatix:

Intelmatix is a leading artificial intelligence and deep-tech company with operations in Riyadh, London, and Boston. By leveraging AI and Decision Intelligence, Intelmatix enables enterprises to overcome challenges, make faster and more accurate decisions, and achieve superior outcomes. The company has a proven track record of delivering AI-powered solutions and transformative impacts across various sectors, including retail, logistics, the public sector, and industry.

For more information, please visit www.intelmatix.ai.

