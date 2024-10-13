Dubai, UAE: Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking division of Intellect Design Arena Ltd, announces the global launch of eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking. This first principle based pioneering platform is designed to empower wholesale banks with a comprehensive suite of integrated services, tailored to meet the complex needs of corporate clients across diverse industries, while enabling banks to modernise and scale their operations efficiently.

Wholesale banks, faced with evolving client demands, competitive pressures and regulatory challenges, require agile and future-ready solutions. eMACH.ai Cloud responds to these demands by offering a unified end-to-end platform going beyond traditional banking, covering full spectrum of services across cash management, trade finance, corporate lending, deposits, cards, treasury, brokerage, and foreign exchange, eliminating the need for multiple systems

The platform will unlock new revenue opportunities, streamline operations and accelerate time-to-market for new products. It is an all-encompassing solution that ensures banks can maintain their competitive edge while meeting regulatory compliance and addressing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

With Single Unified System eMACH.ai Cloud integrates all wholesale banking needs into one seamless platform thereby eliminating the inefficiencies associated with managing multiple disparate systems. It is Scalable and Industry-Specific and is Designed to cater to the unique needs of diverse sectors enabling banks to offer tailored solutions. Operational Efficiency and Cost Optimisation: By adopting eMACH.ai Cloud, wholesale banks can significantly lower their operational costs through improved automation and process integration. The platform reduces the need for manual interventions and legacy system management, thereby improving efficiency and reducing operational risks. Offering Revenue Growth and Capital Efficiency, the platform allows banks to enhance their non-interest income streams by enabling cross-selling and bundling of services. Besides this, the cloud-native platform supports Progressive Modernisation, allowing banks to scale and evolve their operations in response to market changes. In addition to this eMACH.ai Cloud integrates features that support banks in meeting regulatory requirements and investing in ESG and Sustainable Finance.

Manish Maakan, CEO of iGTB commented, “We are thrilled to introduce eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking, a breakthrough platform that redefines the way wholesale banks operate. By delivering a unified, integrated solution, we are enabling banks to not only enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs but also to tap into new revenue streams and accelerate their growth ambitions. In today’s dynamic market, wholesale banks need agility, and eMACH.ai Cloud gives them the tools to deliver exceptional value to their clients while driving innovation in their business models.”

He added, “Our platform equips wholesale banks with everything they need to thrive in a complex financial ecosystem – from managing liquidity and meeting evolving compliance demands to achieving ESG targets and enabling sustainable finance. With eMACH.ai Cloud, banks can confidently embrace the future, secure in the knowledge that they have the most advanced technology at their disposal.”