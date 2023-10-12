Dubai, a city renowned for its innovation and forward-thinking, has once again showcased its commitment to embracing the future. This time, it's in the realm of drone delivery. In a groundbreaking collaboration, Jeebly LLC, a leading UAE-based logistics service provider, and Skye Air Mobility, India’s premier autonomous drone delivery company, conducted a three-week Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone delivery trial at the Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO). This initiative, aligned in cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Silicon Oasis to Enable Drone Transportation launched in November 2021, signifies a monumental step in last-mile logistics.

For Jeebly, navigating the intricacies of drone insurance was a significant milestone, one they approached with determination and foresight. Ram Parashar, CO-Founder & COO of Jeebly, remarked, “We've been working on conducting the Drone trials for some time now and it is a process that has multiple regulations and rules attached to it. When we needed to secure insurance for it, we only had one name in mind - InsuranceMarket.ae. There were tight deadlines to meet and they made sure it was done quickly and efficiently. Jeebly has conducted the drone trials for the first time and the entire insurance process was made seamless with the InsuranceMarket.ae team!”

"In the dynamic landscape of technological advancement, our capability to insure a delivery drone stands as a beacon of our dedication to innovation," noted Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae. "This pioneering move in the UAE highlights our analytical foresight and unyielding commitment to progress. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our team for this accomplishment, a vivid affirmation that at InsuranceMarket.ae, we are actively shaping the future of insurance."

As entities like InsuranceMarket.ae and Jeebly continue to break new ground, they not only pave the way for future advancements but also reinforce Dubai's reputation as a global hub for technological excellence and visionary endeavours.