UAE, Duba: In a move to encourage all youth entrepreneurs, a unique partnership was announced between Adam Bradford Agency, Dan Bolton Creative Management Agency and the British Business Group Dubai to invite all young innovators aged under 35 to step forward with their business ideas and participate in Inspiring Futures 2022 Edition.

Inspiring Futures is a platform for emerging ideas which tackle societal issues and make the world a better place. It is an interactive campaign and Dragon’s Den-style platform which gives aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to platform and launch their ideas which make a difference in the world. Participants in the campaign gain access to world class business and enterprise training, bespoke mentorship and the chance to pitch for a cash injection into their idea and global publicity to launch their ventures.

Adam Bradford, Owner, Adam Bradford Agency commented, “We are delighted to launch the 2022 edition of Inspiring Futures in both the Middle East and United Kingdom. Inspiring Futures is our homegrown platform designed to provide mentorship, visibility and acceleration to youth-led businesses. We see this as an exciting initiative to attract and encourage young entrepreneurs and talent in and to the region. Dubai is a land of opportunity where in late May this year we will be hosting pitches from budding entrepreneurs looking to start their business journeys. We are delighted to be working with our strategic partners the British Business Group Dubai & Northern Emirates and Dan Bolton Creative Management on this series, which is poised to be even bigger and more exciting than ever!”

Dan Bolton, Dan Bolton Creative Management Agency owner said, “I am excited to support this year’s Inspiring futures project. When you start off on the journey of building a business, the road ahead is often daunting and is challenging. challenges. The support, guidance, and leadership of those around you is extremely important as you take the often lonely, tentative steps in working extremely hard towards bringing your dreams to fruition.”

Katy Holmes, British Business Group and Northern Emirates General Manager said, “The partnership with Adam Bradford Agency sets our intention to provide structured mentoring opportunities to encourage communication, connection and knowledge shared throughout the established and new to market business community. Adam and his team will be key navigators as we look to attract and engage a younger demographic.”

SMEs account for 90% of the world’s business population, employ 70% of our global workforce and contribute to 50% of global GDP. Adam Bradford Agency recognizes the incredible value of the individuals who put faith in themselves to create a business, product or service that benefits the world.

Applications are open until the end of April 2022 at www.inspiringfutures.world