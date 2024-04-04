Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Insight Out Consultancy DMCC, a prominent hospitality consultancy in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), known for its subject matter expertise, has announced a strategic collaboration with The Hospitality Institute GCC Training Academy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The partnership aims to empower Saudi youth and enhance the local talent pool in the hospitality sector.

Insight Out Consultancy has developed tailored training programs for Saudi youth, leveraging its subject matter experts to enhance the Kingdom’s hospitality talent pool. The programs, which blend theoretical knowledge with practical skills, are offered through the Hospitality Institute GCC, known for its comprehensive educational and training solutions for hospitality professionals.

To ensure high-quality and industry-relevant training, the content has been endorsed by HSMAI (Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International), a global professional association with a strong focus on education, and the leading voice of hospitality and sales, marketing, and revenue management disciplines worldwide.

In line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the strategic collaboration aims to empower Saudi youth with foundation training on a vocational level. It will equip them with a practical understanding of commercial skill sets, allowing them to future-proof their careers in a rapidly changing hospitality sector, which is set to generate $3.02 billion in revenue by 2027.

Commenting on the partnership, Li Hawkins, Managing Director of Insight Out said: “This collaboration underscores a commitment to nurturing local talent and promoting excellence in the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious 2030 plans to empower the nation’s youth. They will be the driving force that takes Saudi Arabia into the next decade and beyond, and with 63 percent of the population under the age of 30, they must be future-ready with a diverse skill set.”

To meet the diverse needs of Saudi youth entering the workforce, these programs have been tailored to provide the opportunity to learn and develop skills in critical areas such as sales, revenue, distribution, reservations, and digital marketing.

The programs have been designed to cater to two distinct groups within the Saudi youth demographic, and address the following:

School Leavers Entering the Industry: For young Saudis transitioning from school to the hospitality industry, the training provides a high-level foundation learning experience. Participants will gain essential knowledge and skills required to kickstart their careers in hospitality, setting a strong groundwork for future growth and development.

Young Saudis Currently Employed in the Industry: Recognising the importance of lifelong learning and skill enhancement for those already employed in the hospitality sector, the training offers foundational vocational training. Delivered by Insight Out Consultancy's subject matter experts, these programs are designed to deepen participants' understanding of their roles and equip them with specialised skills to excel in their current positions.

Bob Gilbert, Global President and CEO of HSMAI added, “HSMAI is delighted to partner with Insight Out to deliver globally accredited content for hospitality sales, marketing, and revenue professionals in Saudi Arabia. Our Advisory Boards in every global Region work hard to maintain core competencies in each of these disciplines so that hospitality companies around the globe can thrive.”

About Insight Out Consultancy

Insight Out Consultancy is a holistic commercial consultancy that specialises in empowering hospitality, travel, and tourism brands to achieve optimal core commercial performance and heightened business efficiency. Established in 2008, the consultancy provides bespoke, data-driven solutions that assess the intricate interplay of processes, people, and systems.

Driven by a dynamic team of seasoned experts with a diverse wealth of regional and international experience, the consultancy is built on four distinct areas of capability: commercial solutions, learning and development, research, and go-to-market strategies and implementation. Insight Out Consultancy holds the distinction of being the sole team of hospitality consultants in the Middle East that offers all-encompassing commercial guidance.

Headquartered in Dubai, Insight Out Consultancy has serviced over 140 clients across the GCC and holds a remarkable track record of successfully delivering more than 400 projects.

For more information, visit https://insightout-me.com/en/

About HSMAI

HSMAI is a global organization of sales, marketing, and revenue management professionals representing all segments of the hospitality industry. With a strong focus on education, HSMAI has become the industry champion in identifying and communicating trends in the hospitality industry while operating as a leading voice for both hospitality and sales, marketing, and revenue management disciplines, as well as connecting its members with customers.

Founded in the United States in 1927, HSMAI is not for profit, individual membership organization comprised of nearly 5,000 members from 35 countries and chapters worldwide. HSMAI operates regionally around the globe via regional boards of directors and staff across 4 regions: the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and a Middle East .

The HSMAI Global Academy is the most comprehensive and ambitious initiative in the realm of education for hospitality sales, marketing, revenue management and leadership, entailing a range of course offerings and learning experiences including 100% online and expert instructor-led, many that lead to certificates and certifications.

About Hospitality Institute GCC

Hospitality Institute GCC (HIGCC) is the hospitality training arm of Dubai-based SaveFast Training Academy (SaveFast); the leading provider of high-quality training programs designed to help individuals and organizations achieve their goals. With over 10 years of industry experience, SaveFast’s team of expert trainers is committed to delivering innovative, engaging, and effective learning solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients.

SaveFast operates throughout the MENA Region, serving a client base of over nine thousand and training over forty thousand learners a year through courses that span 14 industries. In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, our Hospitality Academy delivers a wide range of courses from management, supervisory, and back office to fast-food, fine dining, and Barista training, many of which are government-funded.

SaveFast is a one-stop shop for all your training needs, providing tailored solutions that are cost-effective and focused on delivering genuine ROI to our customers. We always aim to work as a learning partner, rather than just another service provider.

