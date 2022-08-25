Dubai, UAE: INSEAD, one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business schools has rolled out a series of significant programmes and initiatives to empower Emirati women and celebrate the exceptional role these women have played across various sectors in the country.

The global business school is committed to achieving and promoting equality of opportunity in its learning, teaching, research and working environments, and to ensuring these environments support positive relations between people, and a culture of respect.

In line with this, INSEAD has launched the Women Leaders Programme, INSEAD Gender Initiative, Limitless Campaign, INSEAD Global Women in Business Club, and the INSEAD Global Executive MBA (GEMBA) Programme.

The GEMBA Programme, taking place at INSEAD’s three campuses across three regions: Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates), is one of the most prestigious Masters-level Executive Degree programme designed for senior executives. Through the programme, INSEAD continues to affirm its positioning as a key player to champion women in business, in both traditional and career paths by increasing the flow of women business executives into key educational gateways and business networks. Among more than 50 nationalities enrolled in this programme every year, 30 percent of the students are women.

‘’The global network offered by the INSEAD Programmes through its alumni is phenomenal. This helps to develop more opportunities as we are all driven by a common purpose which is to create more impact and become more rooted in the ecosystem we are all trying to shape,” said Natalie Sleiman EMBA’14Dec, Managing Director – EMEA Head of Professional & Technology at ZRG Partners LLC and President of the INSEAD National Alumni Association in the UAE.

The UAE is one of the several countries where women are endowed with boundless opportunities and we see the women of this nation wear many hats with their expertise showcased across several fields including astronomy, medicine, politics and education among others.

As diversity is a core element of the INSEAD culture, INSEAD has launched an Abu Dhabi scholarship for Emirati Nationals to attract the best talent from the UAE while at the same time cultivating a diverse classroom setting with a good mix of nationalities, academic and professional backgrounds, and gender.

Drawing on his own experience as a scholarship recipient, INSEAD Dean and Professor of Economics Ilian Mihov firmly believes that scholarships are key to attracting the best talent from all nationalities and backgrounds to create that unparalleled diversity in classrooms while driving equality and promoting economic development.

He said, “One of the biggest issues currently facing society is the tensions resulting from growing economic inequality, perpetuated by the disruptions arising from Covid-19 challenges. Business schools around the world have an important role to play in building the next generation of talented workforce and promote positive economic outcomes. Scholarships can help address this imbalance by offering equal opportunities to the best and brightest students and future business leaders, regardless of their background or financial situation.”

