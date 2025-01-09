Abu Dhabi, UAE - Inovartic Investment and the Sri Lanka Institute of Nano Technology (SLINTEC) have officially signed a groundbreaking technology transfer acquisition agreement in the presence of stakeholders and an official delegate from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to bring graphite-based oil adsorption technology to the global market. This strategic collaboration underscores the partners' shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the advancement of cutting-edge solutions for environmental challenges.

The graphite-based technology, developed by SLINTEC, is designed to revolutionize oil spill management. With its unparalleled oil adsorption capacity, reusability, and cost-effectiveness, the technology addresses a critical need in the energy and environmental sectors. The agreement paves the way for commercialization, research advancements, and industrial adoption of this innovative solution.

Impact on Abu Dhabi University and the UAE-Sri Lanka Partnership

Following the announcement of the launch of the Abu Dhabi University Graphene Centre in November 2024, this collaboration will significantly enhance the region’s research and development (R&D) capabilities. Under the framework of the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative and Sri Lanka’s “National Initiative for R&D Commercialization,” the UAE-Sri Lankan joint venture, Inovartic Investment Lanka, has successfully acquired this transformative technology.

The technology transfer will empower Abu Dhabi University to become a hub for graphite and graphene-related research and proof-of-concept (POC) developments. The establishment of the Abu Dhabi University Graphene Centre will bolster institutional resources and talent, enabling scalability and cross-disciplinary collaboration. Students and researchers will gain access to cutting-edge resources, facilitating advancements in material science and its industrial applications.

Partnership with Al Masaood Energy and ADIPEC 2024

The announcement comes on the heels of a strategic partnership with Al Masaood Energy, revealed during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in November 2024. This partnership is set to accelerate the commercialization of the graphite-based oil adsorption technology, leveraging Al Masaood Energy’s extensive industry network and market expertise.

By integrating SLINTEC’s groundbreaking innovation with Al Masaood Energy’s market presence, the collaboration aims to address global oil spill challenges effectively while contributing to the UAE’s leadership in sustainable energy solutions. The partnership further solidifies Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for energy innovation.

Driving Global Sustainability and Innovation

The combined impact of these developments will propel the commercialization and adoption of graphite-based solutions across industries. From addressing environmental challenges like oil spills to advancing research and education, this technology transfer marks a pivotal step toward sustainable industrial practices. The collaboration will also benefit from the expertise and support of TMC2 MEA and the Abu Dhabi University Innovation Center which are committed to driving AI based solutions and technology integration in industrial applications which play a vital role in advancing R&D efforts, optimizing the graphite-based oil adsorption technology, and exploring AI-driven enhancements for scalability and efficiency.

Saif Aldarmaki, Chairman of Inovartic Investment LLC, remarked, “This agreement is a testament to the transformative power of collaboration across borders. By bringing together cutting-edge research from SLINTEC, the academic excellence of Abu Dhabi University, and the industrial expertise of Al Masaood Energy, we are creating a sustainable future where technology and innovation solve real-world challenges."

Managing Partner, Anwar Hussein of Inovartic Investment LLC, commented, “This partnership represents a fusion of innovation, sustainability, and opportunity. Together with SLINTEC, Abu Dhabi University, and Al Masaood Energy, we are not just transferring technology—we are shaping the future of sustainable solutions.”

Tushara Perera, CEO of SLINTEC, added, “We are proud to see our innovation recognized and embraced on a global scale. This agreement signifies the transformative power of partnerships in creating impactful solutions. This partnership with Inovartic Investments will help SLINTEC to support grassroots-level innovators in Sri Lanka as part of the recently accelerated action plan by the New Government in Sri Lanka to foster innovation into productive outcomes and enhance it's position through the partnership to the global markets"

Dr. Ahmad, El Tannir, General Manager at Al Masaood Energy, stated, “We are excited to be part of this visionary collaboration. The graphite-based oil adsorption technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving sustainability in the energy sector. By combining our expertise with SLINTEC’s innovation, we are set to redefine industry standards and provide cutting-edge solutions to global challenges.”

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost Abu Dhabi University, said, “The launch of the Abu Dhabi University Graphene Centre with Inovartic Investments marks a significant milestone in our journey towards academic excellence and impactful research. This partnership will not only advance graphite and graphene based technology but also enhance our students’ and researchers’ capabilities, contributing meaningfully to the UAE’s industrial and economic development.”

The collaboration reflects a shared vision to integrate advanced technologies into the global economy while fostering regional talent and resources, ensuring long-term sustainability and innovation.

About Inovartic Investment LLC

Inovartic Investment LLC is a leading investment firm focused on sustainable technologies and innovative solutions for global challenges.

About SLINTEC

The Sri Lanka Institute of Nano Technology (SLINTEC) is a premier research institution specializing in nanotechnology and advanced material solutions.

About Abu Dhabi University

Abu Dhabi University is a renowned educational institution committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation.

About Al Masaood Energy

Al Masaood Energy is a leading energy company, driving sustainable growth and solutions in the global energy sector.

For inquiries, please contact: info@inovartic.com