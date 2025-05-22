Abu Dhabi, UAE – Inovartic Investment, in strategic collaboration with Al Masaood Energy, proudly showcased its pioneering Expanded Graphite Oil Spill Management Technology at the 2025 edition of “Make it in the Emirates”, hosted at the ADNEC Center, Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, celebrates industrial innovation aligned with the country’s sustainable growth ambitions and Net Zero 2050 strategy.

The showcased solution is a next-generation oil sorbent made from high-purity expanded graphite a lightweight, reusable material capable of absorbing up to 80 times its own weight in hydrocarbons. It marks a transformative shift in oil spill response capabilities, combining speed, sustainability, and scalability.

Mr. Saif Al Darmaki, Chairman of Inovartic Investment, commented:

“This project exemplifies our mission at Inovartic to invest in solutions that deliver tangible environmental and economic impact. Through our partnership with Al Masaood Energy, we are not only accelerating the UAE’s cleantech capabilities but also creating a scalable industrial platform aligned with the "Make it in the Emirates" vision and the broader Net Zero 2050 strategy. We are proud to be at the forefront of transitioning breakthrough materials into national resilience assets.”

Mr. Anwar Hussein, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Inovartic Investment, added:

“This initiative reflects our unwavering belief that advanced materials and deep tech must play a central role in solving the region’s most pressing environmental challenges. Expanded graphite is not just a breakthrough in oil spill response. It’s a cornerstone of a new industrial era where sustainability, resilience, and localization converge. Through this partnership and our platform under ADGM, we are positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of global cleantech manufacturing and circular economy innovation.”

Dr Ahmad El Tannir, General Manager Al Masaood Energy, stated:

“This collaboration reflects Al Masaood Energy’s commitment to advancing responsible innovation in the energy sector. Environmental resilience is now a core pillar of industrial competitiveness, and we are proud to support the localization and deployment of breakthrough solutions such as expanded graphite sorbents. We believe this technology will be a vital asset to the UAE’s offshore infrastructure and maritime ecosystem.”

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation and Academic Developmentat, Abu Dhabi University, noted:

“The collaboration between Inovartic and Al Masaood Energy demonstrates how academia and industry can co-create high-impact solutions that address environmental threats through innovation. At Abu Dhabi University, we are proud to support the testing and validation of advanced materials such as expanded graphite. This project is a model for how scientific research can translate into industrial value and national sustainability.”

Technology Impact and UAE Alignment

Demonstrated live to stakeholders including ADNOC entities, port authorities, regulators, and institutional investors, the solution supports the UAE’s strategic goals in environmental protection, advanced manufacturing, and In-Country Value (ICV) development.

Key Features of the Technology:

Absorbs up to 80x its weight in oil and hydrocarbons

Reusable, non-toxic, and compliant with circular economy principles

Suitable for rapid deployment across marine, port, and inland spill scenarios

Scalable for industrial production under a “Made in the UAE” model

The collaboration is currently in advanced discussions for pilot deployments in strategic UAE maritime zones, with plans to scale manufacturing through localized industrial facilities serving both regional and export markets.

About Inovartic Investment

Inovartic Investment is an Abu Dhabi-based investment and innovation platform focused on sustainability-led, scalable technologies across clean energy, advanced materials, digital infrastructure, and impact-driven ventures.

About Al Masaood Energy

Founded in 1971, Al Masaood Energy is one of the first established oil and gas suppliers and contractors in the UAE.

With 50 years of expertise in upstream and downstream operations and a workforce of over 2000 headcounts, Al Masaood Energy provides advanced energy services throughout the UAE, the Middle East, North Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean and South Asia.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company has subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Algeria, Cyprus and Pakistan, in addition to a sales network in Egypt, Greece and Montenegro, through its foreign affiliate ventures.

Besides its core line of petroleum services, Al Masaood Energy is commonly known as one of the key local sponsors, agents and strategic partners of multinational contractors and manufacturers operating within the energy industry in the UAE.

About Abu Dhabi University Graphene & Advanced Materials Research Centre

The Graphene & Advanced Materials Research Centre at Abu Dhabi University is a leading research hub focused on the development and application of nanomaterials, particularly graphene and expanded graphite. The Centre collaborates with academic, governmental, and industry partners to address regional and global challenges in sustainability, energy, and environmental protection. With cutting-edge facilities and interdisciplinary expertise, the Centre plays a key role in advancing UAE’s knowledge economy and material innovation landscape.