Dubai, UAE – Innovo, an industry leader in construction and innovation, has entered a strategic partnership with Quantavist, a pioneer in safety intelligence for complex environments. The collaboration is set to transform how risk is detected and mitigated across high-density construction sites, setting a new benchmark for workplace safety.

This partnership reinforces Innovo’s commitment to embedding real-time and adaptive intelligence across its operations to create safer, smarter environments. As the lead innovation partner in the construction sector, Innovo will play a key role in shaping the development and refinement of Quantavist’s safety intelligence platform, starting with a live pilot on one of Innovo’s flagship projects.

Through computer vision and advanced real-time analytics, Quantavist synthesises billions of data points on worker behaviour and environmental conditions each month, enabling adaptive AI to deliver targeted safety interventions before incidents occur.

Roger Wahl, CTO, Innovo commented on what this partnership means for the industry: “This partnership reflects our belief that safety should never be left to chance. By working closely with Quantavist, we are digitising and applying practical innovation to one of the most critical challenges in our industry. We are using technology to protect our teams and raise the standards for how the entire sector approaches safety.”

Jordan Kettle, Co-Founder, Quantavist added: "With over 8 million man-hours managed per month, Innovo’s scale and operational expertise in high-stakes construction environments will be invaluable as we refine our solution to meet the precise needs of the industry and accelerate the shift towards intelligent prevention."

As Innovo continues to operate at the intersection of innovation and impact, this partnership reflects its ongoing mission to shape the next era of construction through intelligent, human-centric solutions.

About Innovo:

Innovo is an industry leader in construction and development across the built environment, specialising in the design, engineering, construction, development and infrastructure financing of major real estate projects across four continents.

A front-runner and innovator in the built environment, Innovo’s vast and varied portfolio includes more than 130 ongoing projects, encompassing luxury residential developments, villa communities, educational facilities, hospitality, commercial and transport hubs, and critical urban infrastructure.

Innovo is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Toronto, Cairo, Dakar and Luanda.

About Quantavist Technologies:

Quantavist delivers safety intelligence solutions engineered for large, complex environments. Leveraging advanced AI technology, Quantavist analyses behaviours and environmental conditions in real-time, empowering organisations to act on risk with precision and prevent disruption before it materialises.