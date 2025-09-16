Dubai, UAE - Innovo, an industry leader in construction and innovation, has signed a strategic partnership with Siemens, a leading technology company, to drive innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable growth across building technologies in the UAE.

Under the agreement, Innovo Technology Services has officially become a Siemens Solution Partner for Building Automation, authorised to deliver and integrate the Building X portfolio in the UAE. Building X is Siemens’ open, cloud-based platform for smart building management.

Innovo will provide full sales, integration, and support across modules including Lifecycle Twin, Energy Manager, Operations Manager, Comfort AI, Security Manager, Fire Manager, and API Manager.

This milestone strengthens Innovo’s commitment to digital adoption and sustainability in the built environment, while extending Siemens’ global leadership into one of the world’s fastest-growing construction markets.

The strategic partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony attended by Bishoy Azmy, CEO, Innovo, and Hakan Ozdemir, CEO, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens Middle East.

Bishoy Azmy, CEO, Innovo, said: "Our partnership with Siemens reflects our shared vision, to create smarter, safer, and more sustainable digital ecosystems. By combining Siemens’ advanced solutions with Innovo’s digital innovation, we are delivering intelligent solutions that will transform building performance and enhance quality delivery across the UAE.”

Hakan Ozdemir, CEO, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens Middle East, said:

“Innovo is a trusted partner with a proven record in digital solutions. Their appointment as a Siemens Solution Partner will accelerate the deployment of our Building X portfolio in the UAE, supporting more efficient, resilient, and connected communities.”

Innovo continues to operate at the forefront of innovation. This strategic partnership supports the company’s vision to be part of the future of intelligent, sustainable building solutions that transform communities across its global markets.

About Innovo:

Innovo is an industry leader in construction and development across the built environment, specialising in the design, engineering, construction, development and infrastructure financing of major real estate projects across four continents.

A front-runner and innovator in the built environment, Innovo’s vast and varied portfolio includes more than 130 ongoing projects, encompassing luxury residential developments, villa communities, educational facilities, hospitality, commercial and transport hubs, and critical urban infrastructure.

Innovo is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Toronto, Cairo, Dakar and Luanda.

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare.